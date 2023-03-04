Weekly Horoscope, March 5, 2023 – March 12, 2023: Aries, Libra, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s definitely a time for co-operation and compromise, so don’t be too much of a bossy, demanding Arien this week! Other people really do deserve a spot of the action at long last. Money stars are not that strong, but there may be a chance for a flutter towards the end of the week.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

All-in-all, you’re heading for a positive week, one which brings valuable lessons. Money matters should now be dealt with and cash affairs should be under control, leaving you free to get on with the important jobs of the day. For one thing, a close partner requires putting in their place.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your solar horoscope is looking brighter by the day and there is a welcome absence of difficult celestial indications. The planets say almost nothing about work but a good deal about enjoying yourself and getting as much pleasure as you can out of almost every situation.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Family affairs are increasingly important as, of course, they should be to a good Cancerian. It’s necessary to recreate as good an atmosphere as you can, and that includes beefing up personal relationships as well as getting on with repairs and decorations.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Professional and personal affairs are reaching a turning point. This is a classic period for many of you and you’ll have a major chance to put yourself on the map, and impress someone you’re deeply attracted to. You will draw good fortune towards you, but you may also be slightly over-sensitive and therefore likely to react unpredictably.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s a mixed week, with one set of stars pushing you one way, another pulling you in the other direction. One stellar view is looking so prosperous that it’s difficult to see how you can avoid making a mint. Another planetary formation, however, is urging you not to risk everything.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Happy days are here again. That’s the message for most Librans as affectionate Venus offers you its support. The one fly in the ointment could be family muddles or disappointed hopes or confusion at home. However, no problem is insuperable and good organisation should solve any difficulties.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

This week’s stars are urging you to develop certain private aspects of your Scorpionic nature – your interest in psychology for example, or your fascination for strange theories. Mysteries abound and you’ll relish a spot of investigation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your social stars are looking so positive that you simply must be having a good time. This is a period for confidence and self-belief. I’d advise you to get involved in whatever community activities are going on. Romantic and single Sagittarians may play the field.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Put personal concerns to one side and play your part in public affairs. This is no time to tuck yourself away or hide your light under a bushel. There’s a whole wide world out there ready to offer you praise for your noble qualities and acclaim for your achievements.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your travel stars are improving with every day that passes, and this really is the perfect time for a long trip. If you can’t get right away, is there any chance of arranging a weekend adventure, preferably in inspiring or colourful surroundings?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your week favours personal and intimate relationships, so deal with all outstanding private business. Moneywise, the Sun is shedding fresh light on a long-forgotten issue, and you may come up with a surprising way for making a little extra cash.