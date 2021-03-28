Weekly Horoscope, March 28 – April 3: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s an intriguing social dimension in your horoscope, so it could well be worth your while setting aside extra time for friends. At work, you will have to pay more attention to colleagues’ wishes and ideas. In love, your demands are increasing – but don’t push a loved one into a corner.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

By the end of the week you will be in a rather more ambitious mood, and this will naturally favour those of you with professional goals to pursue. Face up to awkward discussions and decisions at home, no matter how difficult. A financial loss should be recovered, which could be better news than you imagine.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The stars are definitely on your side, and serious discussions are now necessary. Those of you particularly singled out for special treatment are considering a further course of study. The other main factor in your chart indicates the possibility of many short journeys.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Financial prospects now seem to be in the forefront. You may even be involved in some sort of business venture, one which could be quite a departure from the past, and take you in some surprising new directions. In love, it is time to sit down and make plans, partly because a partner is now depending on you for emotional support.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re at a minor crossroads and you have some choice as to which path you should take. It is more than likely that you’ll meet some sort of opposition to your plans. You may find, for example, it is possible that partners will raise difficulties concerning a shortage of money or some other problem.



VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should by rights be much busier than usual, and a feature of the current time could be a number of secret discussions and meetings. Listen to your intuitions, for a hunch could point you in exactly the right direction. A romantic encounter may lay the basis for a new long friendship

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Which way should you turn? You have some deep thinking to do and, in all honesty, it is probably personal affairs which should dominate your time, rather than concerns to do with work or social obligations. You may be dreaming of life in another place or with other people!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Why not allow yourself a little moment to pause and take stock. You have certainly done well in the past, though perhaps not as well as you could have wished. The best way to put yourself forward is to be sensible, wise, responsible and in command of all the facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are facing some intriguing questions, and there are no easy answers, but one way to go about your life today is to talk to people at every turn. Volunteer your own opinions, ask them what they think, listen carefully and try to pick up pointers for future action.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your stars are in a practical mood, so swing into materialistic mode and deal with important matters such as shopping, investments and savings. You must also begin to face certain practical questions, and plan for the future, rather than for the present. A stranger might become the most important person in your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

As time progresses, you will begin to feel more in control, and less subject to the whims of fate. Although you have the practical sense, it looks very much as if other people have the best ideas. A new collaboration will be extremely fruitful, but you may have to wait up to six months for the best results.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You must step back and let other people say their piece. It could well be that what they have to contribute helps shed new light on your secret fears. You may even discover exactly how you have been holding yourself back in recent times. What you need now is much more confidence.