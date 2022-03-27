Weekly Horoscope, March 27,2022- April 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Your stars begin to look simultaneously more relaxed and more passionate, which means that you may be propelled head-long into a bout of sheer pleasure. Creative activities now require boundless energy and limitless commitment. In fact, there’s room for deep satisfaction in even the dullest of duties.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The prospect of a move of home or some other major domestic upheaval must now look more attractive. At the very least you should bring as much colour into your home and family life as you possibly can. That’s no more than you deserve. Plus, what’s good for you could be right for everyone.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s decision time. Or is it? The fact is that while you may be pushed into making a choice, probably an emotional one, it looks very certain that whatever is agreed now will be altered again next month. Mind you, you will very soon make unexpected gains in a personal area. That’s the good news.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

This is certainly a rare moment of passion. If all is calm on the surface, beware, for underneath you’re like a seething volcano waiting to erupt. It seems that your emotional security is at stake. You just need to feel that you’re appreciated. That’s all.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

There’s a real planetary traffic jam in your sign today, with planets shuffling here, there and everywhere. You may permit yourself a spell of confusion, and by all means wallow in your emotions. If there are important matters to deal with, call the experts.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

One positive way to use your current planetary energy is to dip into mystical and spiritual realities, searching for the pattern underlying your day-to-day affairs. Some sort of selfless involvement in a charity or other noble enterprise is now increasingly likely.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Everything hinges around what friends feel, say and do. The fact is, though, that they may be saying one thing and doing something else. One way or the other, your social stars are looking more intense than at any time since last year. If there’s any chance that you can help soothe a loved ones nerves, please do so.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

The professional dimension in your horoscope is looking so strong that, if you’re unhappy at work, the pressure to change jobs in mid-stream may be irresistible. It’s also now time to seek status in your community. Perhaps you’ll be turning the clock back, completing a task that you began a long time ago.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

This is one of those rare moments when you all too easily get stuck in some sort of dogma about the way people should behave. If you get too upset about rules and arbitrary expectations, you’ll miss out on the richness of day-to-day human experience. You’ll also sacrifice a passing opportunity.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

There does now seem to be some sort of turning point in your financial affairs, perhaps one which will colour your prosperity for the years to come. Don’t be afraid to turn the clock back for, if you lay the past to rest, you will be much better at dealing with the present.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You really must listen to other people today, and even bend over backwards to see their points of view. This may go against the grain, but is a good strategy because you need to let partners get things off their chest. You’ll be able to take the lead again as soon as the air is cleared.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Busy times lie ahead. There is a great deal of work to do, and that doesn’t only refer to paid employment. Relationships have to be worked at as well, and you should remember that the best partnerships must be based on genuinely shared activities and interests.