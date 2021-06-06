Weekly Horoscope, June 6 – June 12: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (21 Mar – 20 Apr.)

Your week falls neatly into distinct phases. The completion of routine tasks is your number one priority until Tuesday and, after Wednesday, you’ll deal with all those emotional wobbles. But if someone does seem intent on causing a fuss, why not just ignore them? It would be best if you concentrated on your own affairs.

TAURUS (21 Apr. – 21 May)

You’re coming to the end of an emotional period, when you’ve been too ready to sacrifice your interests to those of other people. Your desire to serve others is admirable, but not if it means that partners walk all over you! Your horoscope continues to show an unusual concentration on money and, by all accounts, your business sense is booming.

GEMINI (22 May – 21 June)

Passions are still running high, and the degree of emotional intensity circulating in the cosmos remains pretty awe-inspiring. To avoid trouble, you must be impeccably polite and considerate. At work, it is now time to learn a new skill, perhaps by taking a short course. It doesn’t have to be a big deal.

CANCER (22 June – 23 July)

First things first – don’t rush it! There is still a great deal going on behind the scenes, away from prying eyes, and you have to be happy with your plans before you go public. After all, you don’t want to risk unnecessary criticism, do you? In love, you’re still chasing a fairy-tale fantasy but please keep one foot in the real world.

LEO (24 July – 23 Aug.)

The greatest pressures are coming from all directions at once, and midweek – perhaps from Tuesday to Thursday – you’ll probably decide that you’ve had enough. If you feel like ducking out and disappearing for a few days, go right ahead! Do be sure to keep family members informed of what you’re doing, though. That’s only fair.

VIRGO (24 Aug. – 23 Sept.)

Get up with the lark and go to bed with the owl for, while upbeat, energetic Mars is charging through your chart, you will cram as much in to every week as you can. The one golden rule is to pace yourself, eat well and keep fit. A financial deal could finally yield a profit around Thursday or Friday. And, if you have a chance for a rest, take it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Sun’s marvellous motions mean that it’s time for all born under the sign of the Balance to celebrate their blessings and put their burdens into perspective. However, the really good news is provided by Mercury and Venus, two splendid planets which encourage you to take confidence-building measures. Plus, be sure to settle all those issues which are troubling you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have many talents, but you often give out misleading signals. Some people regard your tendency to secrecy as a bad characteristic. How wrong they are! Your ability to respect confidences and reward the trust placed in you is a fine quality which will come in very handy over the next two or three weeks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Many of you are still inclined to blow your tops, but you must remember that people you think are guilty are in fact completely innocent! Passions should be running high, but you may direct your energy towards positive, constructive and cultural ways of enjoying yourself. An old friend may have the best advice, so listen well – and take heed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re on a positive path – that’s for sure. This is still a relatively busy phase, and by no means dull – if not wildly exciting. If you’re alive to new possibilities you’ll find all sorts of ways to bring a little inspiration to work and routine chores. Ambitious Capricorns are now moving into top gear – and about time too!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You can now look ahead and make plans for the coming months. Right now, some people are unwilling to accept flattery or generous gestures. I hope you’re not among them because, over the period ahead, a number of partners, friends and colleagues will be more than willing to offer you praise, affection and presents.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your financial stars are strong and growing stronger. I therefore have every confidence that before very much longer you will be entering a new phase of prosperity. I can’t guarantee the size of any windfall, only that when it comes your spirits will be lifted. Family matters are most important later in the week and you may have a chance to settle a long-running dispute.