Weekly Horoscope, June 28 – July 4, 2020: Libra, Capricorn, Saggittarius and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There will be urgent domestic matters to tackle, so be sure to organise yourself carefully and see to it that friends and partners share responsibilities. Make sure that you don’t miss out on social opportunities now that Venus, planet of love, is being so helpful.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

A wonderfully sociable atmosphere offers plenty of relaxation with pleasant partners, so set out to have fun. However, seeing as your current emotional cycles are sober, serious and intense, mature activities are bound to predominate. For example, you may attract people who are more experienced.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This period should start on the right note although, you will have increasing difficulty in taking rational decisions. But, when all is said and done, there is nothing wrong with following your deeper beliefs, just for a change. Besides, sometimes you need to follow your intuitions.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You have every reason to be well pleased with your progress over the past few months. Now, however, you are reaching a genuine turning-point under a striking astrological alignment that last occurred ages ago. Make the most of it. And don’t turn down an invitation now in the expectation that it will be renewed next month.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Friends and relations certainly have the right ideas. What is more important is that they have the force of personality to make sure that their proposals are put into effect and that your own desires may have to wait for a while. You may therefore have to grin and bear it, making a virtue out of necessity.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

It’s a good time to pull strings, sound people out and try to get a word into an influential ear. What is really favouring you at the moment is Mars’ impact on your house of romance and creativity. As Venus, lady of love, comes into the picture, and combines with other favourable planets, you may receive romantic opportunities.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Once personal affairs are dealt with you’ll be giving thought to cash and career matters. Heed the comments put forward by friends and lovers as you’ll get a fresh slant on things and you might even gain useful information. As you move into gear, your romantic prospects will pick up as well, which has to be a good thing.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You often get the feeling that your life is subject to forces so great that they are beyond your control. However, the occupation of sensitive regions of your chart by Mars and Pluto, your two special ruling planets, means only one thing: the ball is now firmly in your court. Decide where you want to be in a month.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Take heart, for the financial situation can now only improve. When we look at the fact that Jupiter, your planetary ruler, is so helpful, the outcome of recent economic ups and downs will be a period of sustained prosperity. Younger people may come up with the best advice.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The cosmos is treating you handsomely at the moment. The one mistake you mustn’t make is to regard every difficulty as a sign that the planets have got it in for you. In fact, they are sending you lessons to learn and challenges to overcome, the net result of that is you will be far more skilled at handling personal relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You’re in a brilliant mood. Mercury has been moving carefully, aligning with the part of your chart which governs your professional future.

However, so much that you have wanted to say seems to have come out wrong, that people may misunderstand your true intentions.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

It now seems some time since there were any genuinely profound changes in your life. What this means is that you are still building on developments that took place over the last three years. If you wish, you may make a conscious effort to create the future you want, rather than waiting for the stars to push you.

