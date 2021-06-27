Weekly Horoscope, June 27 – July 4: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The stars are generally on your side, but some people are quite prepared to put a damper on your spirits. Shame on them! Will you be down-hearted? No, of course not! Keep up to date with all essential tasks and prepare for an imminent adventure. Professional types find that pressure relaxes, so ease up on your schedule and take some time off.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You may have a great start to the week, swinging into the new era with a wave and a smile. In love, this could be the last week for a little while during which you’ll be able to get partners to do things your way. Investments will be favoured if you concentrate on luxury items, and routine matters may be left until later.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Important planetary positions in sectors of your solar chart signifying matrimonial affairs and professional ambitions indicate that there are big changes just around the corner. Get ready! Romantic plans will alter as the week passes – with excellent results. Whether your interest is in a new love or an old one, your heart should be full.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Sometimes the stars seem insistent on bringing you a whole series of life lessons. In partnerships there is one great moral: look, listen and learn. Other people, whether lovers or very close working colleagues, have a great deal to teach you and you, in turn, have a very great deal to learn. At work, you’ll do well in interviews.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Fed up? Full of regrets for wasted opportunities? Don’t worry, for very soon you will have a second bite of the cherry, and this time round you’ll learn from your mistakes. First get your finances sorted out. Then aim for increased status within your community. Also, do pay attention to young people. Listen to their simple words and you might see how wise they are.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

You must have been doing something right! After a promising start in both personal and professional projects, you may run into the mud. However, any delays will give you a splendid chance to work out what you really want, and restore an old relationship. After mid-week your financial prospects improve, so hang on!

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Profitable times lie ahead. This could be your last chance to make a little cash out of selling some of your surplus goods. Who knows – you may even have an Old Master hidden in the attic, or a priceless antique in the kitchen! In love, an extravagant action will win the day. And, at work, you may be relieved of a heavy responsibility.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Where do you go from here? Perhaps it’s time to clear up all loose ends, and that includes unfinished business and unresolved emotional tangles going as far back as early last year. You’ll lighten up with the chance of a romantic adventure on Friday. Domestic routine will ease after Wednesday – with help from children – perhaps!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

You’re such a romantic! You’ll be dreaming dreams of love, swept away by your perfect lover. Reality is a different matter though, as I’m sure you know, and a partner will bring you down to earth with a bump – just in time. Money matters prosper if you make a judicious speculation – but consult the experts first.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

It may be your turn to deliver those awkward home truths. Family and friends may not want to hear what you have to say. They may even stick their ear plugs in when they see you coming. Your dilemma is this: is it better to speak the truth or let things blow over? At work an employer may issue some special demands.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

The Moon, always an emotional influence, spends Monday and Tuesday challenging your sign, so you’re bound to have a few mood swings. There’s also a new and welcome family responsibility waiting in the wings. Financial matters must be treated with great caution. Tensions ease later in the week, mainly due to your own wisdom and maturity.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You may find it hard to get into a weekly routine, but all it requires is a little extra effort and concentration. In love, you are only interested in long-term ties, and quite right, too. Mind you, there are different ways of being faithful and, for you, fidelity lies in your heart. Friendship and passion should go hand in hand.