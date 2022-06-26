Weekly Horoscope, June 26, 2022 – July 2, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Money matters must take first place. All you can do is try to see that you make all decisions in line with practical choices. Do yourself a favour and let others take the risks. Children, though, rely on your constructive help, so please do your best to be positive. The more you believe life can be better, the better it becomes.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus, your vivacious planetary ruler, is moving from one intense position to another, and you’re not alone in feeling over-sensitive. The planets are so arranged that just about everyone this week will be ruled by their emotions, including close friends and partners as well as colleagues at work.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Now that both Mercury and Venus are once again travelling through determined, intense, passionate and lively regions of the zodiac, you have no excuse for prevaricating, refusing to take decisions and evading your responsibilities. At work, please prepare for unexpected but productive over-time.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s certainly a fine time to take certain intimate matters, especially romance, more seriously than usual, especially as there seems to be a confrontation looming on the horizon. Problems may arise from an unwillingness to take partners into your confidence, so confess your feelings.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a mixed week as your planets move this way and that. Any friction is likely to centre on your home or family life, but there’s no reason why this shouldn’t have a positive outcome. After all, it’s good to clear the air. You may well be pushed into making much-needed improvements at work, mainly in relationships with colleagues.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

With any luck, you will escape the troubling disputes now being aroused by energetic Mars’ passionate relationship with powerful Pluto, in which case you must rely on your common sense to patch up quarrels between friends. Professional plans will come together nicely once you know you have family support.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Play the peacemaker and stay aloof from any squabbling that’s going on. You’re probably aware that it’s much better to get on with your own life as quietly and efficiently as possible, rather than it is to rise to provocation. Ambitious and competitive Librans are in with an excellent chance of a prize.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

As Mars, your ruling planet, encounters Neptune, planet of strange surprises, your energy level may first pick up – then start to slide. At this stage, it’s therefore not in your interest to take on too many responsibilities. Indulge a favourite fantasy, and make the most of a long-term dream.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Beneath the surface, romantic passions are seething. There are few things guaranteed to reinforce affairs of the heart more than a healthy dose of mystery or intrigue. The law of the universe states that all your good deeds will be repaid in the future. Don’t judge others too harshly, but do your best to help a partner recover their lost confidence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Mars, the planet which rules your energy-levels is still behaving strangely, forming a curious relationship with dark, deep Pluto, an impulsive combination that is bound to bring about domestic explosions unless you take it on yourself to act with great reserve, dignity and wisdom. Take the lead at work, and propose overdue changes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you look around you’ll see that this is not the best time to count on all your hopes working out according to plan. On the other hand, if you are amenable to last-minute changes, you will find there is much of value in chance experiences: as one door closes another will open. Also, pay attention to your dreams, as they may be trying to tell you something.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The positive side of current developments will shortly be revealed in other people’s willingness to bring old conflicts to an end and to share the responsibility for domestic upheavals. When everyone agrees to get on much better, all aspects of your life will improve dramatically. That’s a certainty!