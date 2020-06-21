Weekly Horoscope, June 21-27, 2020: Gemini, Libra, Aries, Leo, Pisces, Scorpio, Aquarius and other signs

Horoscope of the week (June 21-27, 2020): Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Aquarius and other signs Horoscope of the week (June 21-27, 2020): Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Aquarius and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Some things are as you want them — but others are not. The main word of advice this week is to be selective when choosing new commitments, especially if your romantic hopes are high. Potential partners will be impressed if you score some striking successes, so it’s important to focus on those areas where you know you can win.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Your personal planets are in a mischievous mood. It seems that you may now be deeply attracted to someone who completely fails to notice your abundant charms. Towards the end of the current period you may decide to make a complete break with your emotional past, even if it does mean upsetting someone.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Family affairs are moving forward in a positive manner. Work is also on your mind this week, and you may have to rely on your own resources to a far greater extent than in the past. Perhaps there will be a staff shortage. Or perhaps an employer will take a different view of your talents.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

It would do you no good to make precise forecasts for how this period will turn out, for you are in a position to break away from all your past circumstances. If you follow your dreams and pursue your almost mystical vision of life, you will have a bright future.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You’re in for a busy professional period, and it may be important to reschedule some of your less pressing engagements. Probably the best way to get what you want is to team up with people who are older than you, or at least have more skill, wisdom and experience. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

A financial breakthrough you have been waiting for could be closer than you think. Your ideas will be perfectly workable, so don’t lose sight of them whether they affect your routine chores or purely personal aspirations. A romantic bonus gives you a boost at the end of the week, which should come as a pleasant surprise.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

People you meet now will fall into two types. There are people who are deep, intense and liable to get carried away. On the other there are those whose outlook will be overwhelmingly serious and who will help you keep your feet firmly on solid ground. Helpful strangers will come to your aid.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Never again should you worry that Fate is about to overwhelm you. Instead, you should put on a smiling face and ask others for all the help and practical assistance that you need. Life is not only a question of emotional survival, but also of getting what you want for your physical happiness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

The one word of warning now is that Mars may make you rather jumpy and inclined to become aggressive with people who have done nothing to earn your hostility. The problem is that you’re liable to feel a little irritated, or angry, while the causes of such feelings are impossible to pin down.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Romantically, this could be a deeply secretive phase, and you will resent partners’ attempts to keep an eye on your movements or pin your feelings down. Discreet encounters could soon become public knowledge, though, so stick to your normal integrity. At work, stay with existing agreements — at least for now.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

If you are to make the current situation crystal-clear you must get back to the drawing-board and work out exactly what it is that you want. One complication is that Venus, goddess of love, is tending to obscure your romantic feelings. And as long as you’re not sure what you feel, you should not be making rash promises.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The most amazing planetary line-up at the moment concerns Pluto, the planet of ultimate truth, an influence of the most remarkable potential. Now is the time to banish forever that shyness which has led to such uncertainty and doubt in your romantic life. Other people really do have faith in you, and in your skills and experience.

