Weekly Horoscope, June 20 – June 26: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is still a challenge to be met at work, and the build-up to what should be, for many of you, a time of rest, will be dominated by a determined attempt to make your unique and unmistakable mark in the world. Personal plans may be cancelled without warning, so keep your options open. Last-minute changes may work to your advantage.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Travel plans, innovative projects and spending expeditions may all be rearranged or even postponed until after next week. The fact is that it’s you who is most likely to do a U-turn, in spite of your legendary Taurean determination and resistance to change. So, don’t blame others for delays! Money matters require care midweek.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury’s considerate motion will cause you to doubt one or two arrangements but, more importantly, will throw spending plans into disarray. However, you may be better off if you let others pick up the tab and save your scarce funds for the next rainy day. It’s just that there could be room for improvement, and extra expenses!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Many of you will be off in search of pastures new, although someone close may have something to say about a change of plan. There seems to be an attitude of unpunctuality in the air and others may be maddening by their refusal to turn up on time. Be laid back and enjoy yourself. At work, colleagues will offer unexpected support.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

So much still seems to depend on your ability to put your ideas across, but with Mercury now in a strange mood one or two messages may be lost. Shopping trips are favoured towards the end of the week but muddles at work are likely to get in the way! Somebody just seems determined to pick up the wrong end of the stick!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your current planetary aspects are so utterly romantic that all we can hope for is that true love touches you on the shoulder. Even if you should be far from home there’s scope to indulge all your imaginative fancies. In fact, if you’re on your travels you’re far more likely to experience a special emotional encounter.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you are completely on the ball you will catch family members out at their own game. The present period is nothing short of ideal if you’re hoping for romantic and imaginative entertainments at home. Travel plans are favoured earlier in the week rather than later. In love, an awkward choice will soon be resolved and, one your true worth will be revealed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A great many Scorpios are gearing up for a journey, but an equal number will change their plans and decide to stay at home. The best prospects for fun and entertainment occur towards Friday, which should be good news for those working too hard at the beginning of the week! Listen well to younger friends – they may have the best advice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It looks like another expensive period for most of you. Sensible Sagittarians are taking advantage of Pluto’s powerful position to strengthen their social contacts. After all, if you’re popular then you’ll be first in the queue when the rewards are handed out. Remember, though, that principles are more important than self-interest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your stars are complex – there’s no doubt about it. But all those diverse and disparate events in your life are moving towards a coherent pattern, as the threads of destiny are woven together by the planets. You are now entering a phase which will be less intense than many in the past few years, but no less positive and constructive for that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Give yourself time to pause and consider your options. Life has certainly been confusing in the past, but now you may use former disappointments or failures to your advantage. One of the best things you can do is throw yourself into those all-important Aquarian charitable activities and set about putting the world to rights.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

A number of lively planets are sending you a welcome shot of extra energy. Mars and Mercury are both making you think again, and you may now wish that something you’d done had been left undone! However, it’s too late for regrets. If at all possible, you must make social gatherings and entertainments your number one priority.