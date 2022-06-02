Weekly Horoscope, June 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’ve got to be careful not to cause offence, but you must also say what you think, for you never know when you will have the chance again. Also, do realise that, in the long run, you must act in accord with your true inner nature. You may therefore have to disregard what other people say.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may now begin to wonder if you have overlooked one or two facts. I think you have, so don’t commit yourself to a new decision or opinion until next week. One thing you can be sure of is your dreams, and when all else fails you still have a vision of a better world.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mars is very firm in its insistence that a partner or business associate must settle a debt of honour. It is not your fault that other people have lost money, or been ripped-off or short-changed. If you can do one thing this week then it’s to get others to recognise that things can only get better!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

I know that you have put on a brave face, but if the past few weeks have taught you anything it is that in future you must be more honest and speak from your heart. If other people behave badly, then they must be told. Whether they take any notice is another matter!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A good general, they say, never goes into battle unless victory is assured. In some respects the odds are stacked against you. This is probably quite a good thing, for if you are stopped in your tracks you will be forced to think again and smarten up your act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re now in a relatively prosperous period, one when you should check up on all joint commitments. Hopefully you’ve taken all the right advice and have turned a potential loss into a healthy profit. Also do bear in mind that there may be a conflict of interest between your desires and a partner’s needs.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You can’t always look at life seriously, so take some of today’s developments with a pinch of salt, for not everything is as it seems. You may soon discover that developments in your public affairs will go a long way towards increasing the quality of your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s true that other people are full of themselves, but partners are barking up the wrong tree if they imagine they can out-smart or out-manoeuvre you. Even if you pretend to agree with them, you will nevertheless maintain your own attitudes and opinions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Hopefully you will now begin to realise that partners, colleagues and close companions are entitled to have a say in joint financial arrangements. If you are thinking of teaming up with someone in a potentially profitable venture then the best choice may be a female relation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You must try to avoid any further disruption. The emphasis should swing very much towards co-operation and compromise, even if you do feel that someone is getting away scot-free. In any event, an individual who has wronged you may shortly make amends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your sole aim and priority must be to arrange your monetary affairs in such a manner that you benefit other people as well as yourself. There are two possibilities around the middle of the day: either you’ll voluntarily give something away or you’ll lose it. In other words, are you going to jump, or will you wait to be pushed?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your sensitive nature can actually make you stronger than other people, but it can also make you more vulnerable. You will be increasingly prepared to stand up for yourself and ignore others’ petty complaints, and if you steer a sensible course then your reputation can only benefit.