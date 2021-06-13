Weekly Horoscope, June 13 – June 19: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The current seven-day period kicks off with the Moon, representing your feelings. It therefore stands to reason that, although you may be a little wobbly, in general you’ll have the edge over family members. You may also be looking forward to fresh responsibilities at work.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Life can be a matter of two steps forward, one step back. When planetary pressures do exert themselves, they have a roundabout way of doing so. This rather suggests that you’ll be left to your own devices for much of the time. The pressures of fate will be felt only behind the scenes.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The past may now be laid to rest. That thoughtful planet Mercury is giving you one last chance to work out family arrangements and domestic plans. Always consult close partners and relatives before taking rash decisions. Social affairs look promising this week.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Your stars are uncertain, and there still seems to be a chance of irritable disagreements. All ambitious Cancerians may receive a massive boost, and all your worldly goals will benefit from a set of stunning solar and lunar alignments. It’s about time you took the lead.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Celestially, you could soon be flavour of the month. More and more Leos are now beginning to feel the marvellous heart-warming meaning of Neptune’s mystical movements. If you’ve still to experience feelings of goodwill or a rush of good fortune, don’t worry — your time will come soon. Plus, a financial worry should soon be in the past.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

You can now begin to contemplate the future with a clear head. The time to build new friendships and forge social links has now passed, at least for the time being. As from now, you will be less involved with personal relationships and more concerned with issues of personal promotion and survival, like how to earn enough money.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

With the focus still on leisure and pleasure you could find yourself facing a passionate encounter. There’s just one rule though, and it’s that you’ll find your heart’s desire far from home. Financial fortune should come your way towards the end of the week, but give yourself the credit for your ability to pick up the best bargains.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Home and family affairs should take the priority but seeing that you’ll be overstretched, you will not accomplish all that is expected of you. However, by midweek, the planets issue a clear command: enjoy yourself. After all, what is this life for if you never get any time off? At work, you will meet a brief delay.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

Your lively lunar alignments are speaking about money, which means that it’s a good week to pick up good deals. But, on a deeper level, it’s time to value yourself more, and to stop being such a doormat. Your professional ambitions will run more smoothly if you learn a new skill, which enhances your ability to handle other people.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Your bright and breezy Lunar patterns line up with your house of marriage. That should tell you that partnership matters are about to take a turn for the better. What’s more, pleasant people will make your work much more enjoyable, and should respond to your overtures. It will be good to be appreciated, just for a change.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Money matters will come to a head very soon. Until then, hang on to what you’ve got and go easy on other people — they don’t see the world in quite the way you do. In love, Friday favours a new commitment, though any new ties are likely to be short-term.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Your stars are smiling. Your difficulties ease with each day that passes, although I know that you may still feel that you’re carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders. This week it is absolutely vital that you are one hundred percent decisive, and focus single-mindedly on your goals.