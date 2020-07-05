Weekly Horoscope, July 5 – July 11, 2020: Aries, Taurus, Cancer and other signs Weekly Horoscope, July 5 – July 11, 2020: Aries, Taurus, Cancer and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You’re right in the middle of a period of financial opportunity. For some of you this may necessitate a brief crisis before things get better. For all of you the long-term prospects are excellent. Tuesday and Wednesday favour all domestic undertakings and family gatherings, Thursday and Friday place the emphasis on professional and worldly ambitions.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Opportunities are coming your way. You have two choices. Either you may ride out the storm and risk losing control. Or you may actively seize the initiative and assert your presence, insisting that others pay attention to what you need and want. Thursday’s lunar alignments offer you the key to personal success.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s certainly a busy time, but you seem to be rather under the weather, or in danger of succumbing to emotional stress. You may not see eye to eye with one particular colleague. The advice is to relax and see to it that you have sufficient time to yourself.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Mars and Venus, planets of energy and desire, are especially active at the moment. Your stars are nothing if not passionate, but do remember that when strong feelings surface, they can swing either way. As the old saying tells us, love and hate are different sides of the same coin.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Your stars are a mixed bag this week. Although you have excellent reason for optimism, if you fail to take note of reality you may find that the ground is swept from under your feet. Deal with all disagreements, otherwise family members are liable to take offence.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

It’s time to talk, and I don’t just mean about day-to-day affairs. You’ve a lot on your mind and friends and relatives can’t advise you unless they know what you’re really feeling. If you are frank, open and honest now, you’ll stand a better chance of avoiding potential misunderstandings towards the end of the week.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

The overwhelming impact of your planets is felt on your finances. There are some expensive purchases lined up, but far-sighted Librans will be concentrating on saving. It’s also a serious time, a moment to contemplate life’s many unanswerable questions. Try to find some space for yourself, reviewing your progress so far, and making plans for the future.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You’re bound to be the centre of attention — at least for a few more days. All eyes are now on you, and when the Moon offers you its support early in the week, you will be challenged to display your social and healing skills. By this I mean that while other people are falling out, you must come to the rescue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

You may be pulled up short by something that happens towards the end of the week. Your sense of self-preservation will stop you doing anything silly, but you’ll still have to step in to help a close friend out of a tight spot. Someone at work may need placating, so do your best.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Your social stars are becoming increasingly lively, but no less serious for that. Most of you were never that interested in small talk and now, more than ever, you’ll want to mix with old friends and companions who offer some sort of close commitment. At work, focus on long-term plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Intense trends strengthen as your planets form and re-form their relationships. If you’re contemplating either a change of job or a new community commitment, now is the time to pull out all the stops. Don’t compromise your principles. Family life is on a fundamentally positive path, even if there is a glitch.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You’re passing through a far-seeing, adventurous moment. Travel stars grow stronger and all Pisceans with wanderlust will be itching to fly to foreign parts as soon as possible. Your mystical nature is also on the move and you may be rediscovering some strange interests. Legal and educational questions should be cleared up.

