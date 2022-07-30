scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Premium

Weekly Horoscope, July 31, 2022 – August 6, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, July 31, 2022 – August 6, 2022: Scorpio - The approaching relationship between Venus, the planet of love, and Pluto, the obsessive ruler of your unconscious desires, means that a once perfect emotional partnership may be up for renewal

Written by Peter Vidal | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 12:02:58 pm
horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, July 31, 2022 – August 6, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Important stars have moved into influential positions, which has to be good news. These are important times for Ariens, particularly if you are waiting for the results of recent meetings and applications. There’s no getting away from the fact that whatever you do, the outcome will depend on other people: partners’ desires, wishes and actions will be paramount.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The plain fact that Venus is in a supportive aspect to your sign makes it inevitable that there is work to be done in relationships. If you cope with whatever friends and loved ones place in your path, this is a sign that your attitude is sufficiently mature for you to move to a deeper level of emotional involvement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The steady passage of planets through the friendly and sympathetic regions of your chart always favours your interests. It is time for you to break through the chains which tie you to a particular set of commitments, and launch yourself on a new track. Make sure that you carry loved ones with you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Partners and loved ones need to be handled with velvet gloves, perhaps because people seem to be totting up the cost of emotional entanglements. The problem is not that their difficulties are necessarily greater than usual, rather that they imagine the worst. So, what can you do? For a start, how about offering some reassurance?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Social stars are upping their game in your chart. The present time is likely to be challenging and emotionally trying at home. This does not mean, though, that you will be experiencing unpleasant events. Rather, you may be stimulated and excited by the need to relate to new people and respond to high expectations.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is a marvellous connection between planets aligned with financial sectors and those aspecting professional regions. The meaning is quite simple: hard work and extra effort will be rapidly rewarded with increased earnings. This knowledge should be sufficient to stir you on to further achievements.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Everything depends on your attitude to life. Are you one of those Librans who insists on being a martyr and a victim? Or are you prepared to face life head-on, meeting challenges with all guns blazing? If you fall into the latter group then the future is bright indeed. So, remember just how much you have going for you and meet the world face-to-face!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The approaching relationship between Venus, the planet of love, and Pluto, the obsessive ruler of your unconscious desires, means that a once perfect emotional partnership may be up for renewal. It is a rule of astrology that all endings are accompanied by new beginnings – and already you should be aware that there’ll soon be a bright new dawn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you’re thinking of pressing ahead with a number of general ambitions that are not specifically related to your emotional desires or professional cares, these are still early days. Nevertheless, you are embarking on a new cycle of experience and can afford to make a fresh start in a number of areas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Do not concern yourself unduly with personal matters and relationships: partners are in a strong position and are quite capable of looking after themselves as well as offering you a reasonable degree of support and assistance. It is professional ambitions which must now occupy your attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are likely to feel rather tired and jaded. Perhaps you will also be concerned that someone has already, or is about to, let you down. Such
feelings are perfectly natural, now that your astrological cycles are entering a quiet phase, and indicate that you need to slow down and take a brief rest.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Work and worldly ambitions hold your attention. You have much in common with important colleagues at the moment, more than you might think. This is why you are in an ideal position to gain from certain people’s fascinating ability to create pleasant conditions – and, for once, you will be able to insist that things are done as you would wish.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

3

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

4

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

5

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Madhya Pradesh

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station

Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up
In Maharashtra

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up

Premium
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
In Bollywood Rewind

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’: Parvati Sharma
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’: Parvati Sharma

How Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit is affecting US-China ties

How Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit is affecting US-China ties

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess
Chess Olympiad

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement