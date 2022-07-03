Weekly Horoscope, July 3, 2022 – July 9, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Once again your horoscope is devoted to work. Not just work, we should say, but your broader professional ambitions – your desire to fulfil your Arien destiny to be the first and foremost in all human activities. It looks very much as if you will place family commitments and romantic hopes in second place.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Some of you are now pretty tired of a close partner’s inconsiderate ways. But what should you do? Should you follow the normal Taurean practice and put up with irritations until they go away? Well, with so many planets in your favour you may take a different approach, tackling such people head-on.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Neptune, that most mysterious of planets, is approaching the end of its passage through a special region of your chart, one which rules not just your money, but all joint finances. The only forecast we can make is that your business situation is bound to be even more complicated than in the past!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Get into gear now and you’ll be ready to make the most of your brand- new astrological cycle. You’re bound to concentrate on domestic activities and aspirations at first but, by the end of the week, you’ll be focusing on work, where it looks as if conditions will be more complicated than usual.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Even though some of your affairs seem to have been thrown into reverse, you should remember one thing: in no circumstances should you take a back seat now, or allow anyone to push you into second place. There are challenges to be met, but also a great many glittering prizes to be the reward of those who come through on top.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are beginning to share a number of characteristics with Pisces, your opposite sign. This is all rather strange, because sensitive Pisceans are often so different from sober Virgoans, yet with an enormous build-up of planets pointing at your house of dreams it is time for you to transform your life and liberate your imagination.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Have you considered going away sometime soon? We can forecast pretty firmly that you will enjoy yourself, meet new people and feel much more energetic than if you stay at home. One word of advice, though: please double-check all instructions and directions before setting off. There’s a discovery waiting for you, but where and what only time will tell.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

This is a classic moment. You’re at your most secretive – so much so that perhaps you yourself aren’t even sure what you’re up to! Yet you’re very public about your feelings, and you may even be making a drama out of a relationship! You must take as many short trips as you can, visiting as many different environments as possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You should be on top form, thanks to your own efforts as much as to any good fortune that fate is bringing your way. This is no time to wait at home for the phone to ring, hoping that other people will contact you. You must seize the initiative and arrange social activities and meetings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There’s so much planetary activity that it’s difficult to separate what is important from what is completely irrelevant. However, the critical factor is probably Mercury’s rapid movements. This means that you’ll be changing your mind on important matters, cancelling major engagements and meeting delays in all your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re building up to the next great lunar alignment in two weeks’ time. I won’t pretend that everything will become clear around then. In fact the reverse is true, and questions which you thought were about to be answered may grow ever more obscure. Life, you might guess, is about to become even more weird than before.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Shyness can be your great hang-up, in spite of the fact that you are also the friendliest person in the world. You probably don’t need an astrologer to tell you that, but it may help to know that you can do something about it and be increasingly outgoing more of the time. Mature Pisceans have already found a way to boost their social skills.