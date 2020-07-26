Weekly Horoscope, July 26 – August 1, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, and other signs Weekly Horoscope, July 26 – August 1, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You have an inkling of how your life is about to change, hopefully for the better, but the why and wherefore is all still rather vague. Your planets, you see, are offering clarity with one hand and ambiguity with the other. That’s so typical. A long-lost friend may get in touch, by the way, so welcome them back into the fold.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You are talented than you imagine. Astound competitors and colleagues, not to mention friends and allies, with your business flair. The entire financial situation is somewhat complex at the moment, but if you bring your impeccable sense of taste to the fore you could pull off a major coup. There could be bargains galore.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your stars are looking more powerful than for many weeks. Mars, the planet of energy and aggression, is encouraging you to feel a great deal more intense than usual. This is precisely why you must now review all personal obligations and professional ties. You may have made a promise which you will find it impossible to keep.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun’s relationship with Jupiter has one very specific meaning – large pay rises for all whose income has suffered or has not reflected their best efforts. In any event, emotional riches are in the offing, so one way or another you’re bound to benefit. Your heart is more important than your bank-balance, so keep a proper balance in your affairs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Somewhat challenging planetary patterns still relate both to your family scene and events which may have taken place a very long time ago indeed. Yet, if by any chance you have moved beyond certain people, don’t let them drag you back. Quite aside from which, your romantic stars are shining brightly.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Pleasurable planets are sure to play their part. Home entertaining and joyful family gatherings are strongly signified by midweek stars. There is a suspicion that something may be arranged without your knowledge. You’ll be doing your bit to help the needy, much to your credit.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

It’s a good moment to turn your back on the past and focus on the future. If you want to get all your domestic chores over in double-quick time, try a spot of lateral thinking, take a risk and turn everything on its head. If you’re travelling, short journeys seem to fare better than long.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

It’s time to turn your gaze outwards. If personal affairs are just too much, how about having another crack at some public ambition or worldly enterprise that you have ignored or forgotten? If shopping sprees are lined up, you’ll probably find that luxuries are a much better bet than necessities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Remarkable opportunities to enhance your reputation are highlighted by a superb series of relationships involving planets such as the Sun, Saturn and Jupiter. Foreign and long-distance connections could come up trumps, although you should be very careful to avoid legal complications , unless you’ve got the benefit of impeccable advice.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

It’s all change in the celestial spheres. Mercury, that most lively of planets, is now setting the agenda, hopefully with the very best of results. Within the week you are liable to receive a flash of inspiration that could help you completely remodel and rearrange your affairs. First, though, take a long look at the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb. 19)

You may still be caught in the crossfire. Jupiter and Pluto are definitely at odds and you are teetering on the edge of far-reaching changes both on the home front and at work. Midweek may bring the liveliest family influences, with much pleasure to be found in the company of children.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Excellent ambitious stars will benefit those of you who are not in full-time employment as much as those who are. All Pisceans should move forward to take a new place in the world, eventually accepting the appreciation of the community. There’ll be time enough for private matters when you have made your mark on the world stage.

