Weekly horoscope, July 25 – July 31: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You often feel a little too emotional around this time of year, mainly because the Sun is playing a very challenging role. Remembering that a little learning is a dangerous thing, you’d be silly to worry about your prospects on the basis of false information. If you have any doubts about personal matters then slow down and give yourself plenty of time to think.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Sometimes you just have to accept that life is mysterious. It is strange indeed, but true, that younger relations seem to have their finger on the pulse and can spot the truth much better than any adult. Listen to all those immature statements and avoid the tendency to laugh, for they may contain a core of truth which will do you a great deal of good.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are famous for knowing exactly what is going on. However, your normal familiarity with the facts is turned on its head this week, even though you could be much more convinced than usual that you know exactly what you’re talking about. It may, though, all be no more than wishful thinking! Cash questions will be answered within the next three weeks.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Take advantage of a stimulating planetary line-up to break your normal routine and try something different. There may also be some serious decisions to be made and loose ends to be tied up, especially if you’re still at the planning stage. The good news is that a family goal is now finally coming within your reach. Relax and enjoy it!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

All is change in the celestial realms. The Moon is sweeping through intimate reaches of your chart so, before the month is out, you’ll have a much better idea of where current personal schemes are heading. You’ll be at the centre of highly productive, innovative changes at work, and you’ll need to be on the ball.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

One of your skills is your ability to do the right thing in the right place at the right moment. Every time in your life brings its appropriate strategy, and right now your best plan is to seize the moral high ground. This doesn’t mean being pompous, or preaching what you believe to be the truth to lesser mortals, but setting an example by your behaviour.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A very helpful planetary pattern is now coming into view, and you’ll benefit in ways which may not be obvious at first, but will become clear quite soon. Past efforts are about to pay dividends, and you’ll be overjoyed when a partner eventually concedes that you were right all the time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your social stars suggest that this is a good time to make the most of new contacts. If you’re planning career moves, use your intuition, and think extremely carefully about the causes and consequences of your actions. Please avoid an unnecessary clash with authority, as you may come off worse!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You can afford to move forward with hope in your heart. Your professional planets are now reaching the last of a peak of extraordinarily powerful waves, each of which has promised to lift your achievements higher than before. It is absolutely vital that you push your emotional ambitions to the limit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The fact that your stars will become a little less tense over the coming few weeks doesn’t mean that they’re any less powerful. Indeed, you should find that events, and other people, gently nudge you towards taking a surprisingly adventurous course. There is much to gain, and little to lose, so plan your course of action well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Monetary matters require top consideration, and there is some risk of a loss. However, in your case the signs will soon be profoundly favourable, especially if property deals or home improvements are underway. Family members will back you, but only if you tell them the truth.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are times when the heavens reward you for your good work, and this should be one of them. Your romantic stars are at once extraordinarily profound and very specific. Two of the most rewarding things you can do are write letters and make phone calls. At work, a setback is followed by a rapid advance.