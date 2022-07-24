scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Weekly Horoscope, July 24, 2022 – July 30, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, July 24, 2022 – July 30, 2022: Gemini - Something may happen behind the scenes to change your plans and ideas

Written by Peter Vidal | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 1:00:42 am
horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, July 24, 2022 – July 30, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun moves on before long, leaving you to stand on your own two feet once again. You’re entering a tricky financial phase and will have to face up to a number of awkward choices. Also, it may be time to abandon a commitment
which has become rather burdensome. On the other hand, make sure that family members are happy with your decision.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Mercury, the planet of ideas, renews its connection with intense, passionate Pluto – and you could be heading for an intense confrontation. You will have to speak the plain truth, although please pick your words with care and kindness. Hopefully, your candour and sensitivity will be appreciated and will help everyone move on.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Something may happen behind the scenes to change your plans and ideas. Whatever takes place will almost certainly involve your work or whatever other routine chores are pre-occupying you at the moment. Romantic hopes are reinforced by Venus’ passage through complementary quarters of your chart.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The relationship between Mercury and Mars is bound to awaken ideas of social adventure – you’ll be on the look-out for new friends and anxious to put former associates in their place. Additional attention is required to all travel and holiday plans over the coming weeks, perhaps because you’re showing a tendency to forget essential facts!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon issues emotional challenges from Wednesday to Thursday, so these should be the perfect days to apply a little of your cheery Leonine medicine to a close partnership. Only you can do this, so why don’t you organise a break from domestic routine and plan something special instead? After all, everyone needs cheering up, including you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Legal matters seem to have some role to play in your life over the next three weeks. Is it possible that you have embroiled yourself in a bureaucratic muddle? One thing is certain, and that is if you stick to your guns and do what you know to be right, you won’t go far wrong. And you might also win some additional respect from the people who matter!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Shopping, saving and investments all occupy your attention. Money matters can only increase in importance as the week passes, but don’t expect a quick and easy answer. You will come to realise that you have the chance to set your finances on an altogether more prosperous course but how – and when – are questions that are still unclear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It may be more difficult than usual for you to imagine that a close partner can possibly be right, so deep is your belief in your own infallibility. However, any astrologer, on seeing the current planetary picture, would advise you to compromise and bend to circumstances. In short, please be super-flexible!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Many freedom-loving Sagittarians are now starting to resemble determined, obstinate and emotional Scorpios. In fact, your behaviour, especially a tendency to secrecy in important matters, is departing ever further from what they have been in the past. But other people will realise that you have good reason for your actions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The week begins with the Moon powerfully positioned in relation to your sign, so family affairs will probably keep you on your toes. As the days go by, you will see that money lies at the root of all disagreements. If you can increase your earnings, as you deserve to do, you will solve a good many of your problems.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Recent developments in the sectors of your chart associated with relations, children and romance seem bound to work out for the best in the long run, even if you have been rather disconcerted by a number of statements or events. Thursday, when the Moon takes a more maternal role, should be your strongest day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The stars are urging self-improvement. This is a special week for all of you pursuing educational goals or working in the travel and communications industry. If there is any way to get other people to see that you really do mean business, then get on with it – do not delay. In other words, it’s time to drop your cool, laid-back approach.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement