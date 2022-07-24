Weekly Horoscope, July 24, 2022 – July 30, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun moves on before long, leaving you to stand on your own two feet once again. You’re entering a tricky financial phase and will have to face up to a number of awkward choices. Also, it may be time to abandon a commitment

which has become rather burdensome. On the other hand, make sure that family members are happy with your decision.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Mercury, the planet of ideas, renews its connection with intense, passionate Pluto – and you could be heading for an intense confrontation. You will have to speak the plain truth, although please pick your words with care and kindness. Hopefully, your candour and sensitivity will be appreciated and will help everyone move on.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Something may happen behind the scenes to change your plans and ideas. Whatever takes place will almost certainly involve your work or whatever other routine chores are pre-occupying you at the moment. Romantic hopes are reinforced by Venus’ passage through complementary quarters of your chart.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The relationship between Mercury and Mars is bound to awaken ideas of social adventure – you’ll be on the look-out for new friends and anxious to put former associates in their place. Additional attention is required to all travel and holiday plans over the coming weeks, perhaps because you’re showing a tendency to forget essential facts!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon issues emotional challenges from Wednesday to Thursday, so these should be the perfect days to apply a little of your cheery Leonine medicine to a close partnership. Only you can do this, so why don’t you organise a break from domestic routine and plan something special instead? After all, everyone needs cheering up, including you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Legal matters seem to have some role to play in your life over the next three weeks. Is it possible that you have embroiled yourself in a bureaucratic muddle? One thing is certain, and that is if you stick to your guns and do what you know to be right, you won’t go far wrong. And you might also win some additional respect from the people who matter!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Shopping, saving and investments all occupy your attention. Money matters can only increase in importance as the week passes, but don’t expect a quick and easy answer. You will come to realise that you have the chance to set your finances on an altogether more prosperous course but how – and when – are questions that are still unclear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It may be more difficult than usual for you to imagine that a close partner can possibly be right, so deep is your belief in your own infallibility. However, any astrologer, on seeing the current planetary picture, would advise you to compromise and bend to circumstances. In short, please be super-flexible!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Many freedom-loving Sagittarians are now starting to resemble determined, obstinate and emotional Scorpios. In fact, your behaviour, especially a tendency to secrecy in important matters, is departing ever further from what they have been in the past. But other people will realise that you have good reason for your actions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The week begins with the Moon powerfully positioned in relation to your sign, so family affairs will probably keep you on your toes. As the days go by, you will see that money lies at the root of all disagreements. If you can increase your earnings, as you deserve to do, you will solve a good many of your problems.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Recent developments in the sectors of your chart associated with relations, children and romance seem bound to work out for the best in the long run, even if you have been rather disconcerted by a number of statements or events. Thursday, when the Moon takes a more maternal role, should be your strongest day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The stars are urging self-improvement. This is a special week for all of you pursuing educational goals or working in the travel and communications industry. If there is any way to get other people to see that you really do mean business, then get on with it – do not delay. In other words, it’s time to drop your cool, laid-back approach.