Weekly Horoscope, July 19 – July 25, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Aries, and other signs Weekly Horoscope, July 19 – July 25, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Aries, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There is no knowing how much longer it will take you to deal with financial questions. However, your most helpful planets indicate that you’re about to reach a major turning point. That, as I am sure you will agree, has to be good news. Intimate relationships will also take a more passionate direction – and about time, too!

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Putting others first is a reasonable Taurean trait. However, the balance should now be restored and I advise you to be a little selfish for a change. If you feel uncomfortable with this, then just think about how much more helpful you can be to friends and family if you’re happy and fulfilled.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s all change as Mercury, your witty planetary ruler, undertakes its nifty journey through regions of your solar chart relating to some of your most intense ambitions. There is every chance to get to meet new people and come to terms with a partnership which may have hit a rocky patch. It’s time to consider new and exciting ideas.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You have no single plan of action this week. Instead you can opt for variety. Some of your planets are usually so serious, but lately they have been urging you to let your hair down and party. I hope that you have taken advantage of such celestial possibilities because you’re now returning to routine activities and work.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

By all the laws of astrology most Leos have recently moved home. What’s more probable is that you have recently experienced a number of major improvements in your domestic conditions. But the real way to interpret Such alignments is that they point to your increasing desire to understand what you’re doing on this planet.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

The Moon is playing up this week, indicating that other people don’t always see eye-to-eye. Domestic and family spending will be well up the agenda and impulse buys should be kept to a minimum. This is very much a time to broaden your horizons and focus on the most productive ways to use your funds.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You are not alone in finding that money is the strongest feature of your horoscope for the week. You may do best to hunt around for bargains, but you’ll probably miss out unless you team up with friends. Romantic news arrives soon, and you may have cause to celebrate, perhaps on a friend’s behalf.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Some planetary patterns are good news for you, if not for the rest of us, so be kind to people who get left behind. This really is the moment at which your individual astrological year gets going. It’s time for a spot of emotional spring-cleaning – and a few firm resolutions to carry you into the future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Your noble and generous personality is beginning to win new friends. You should be comforted to know that others genuinely appreciate your willingness to keep certain information to yourself. They have also finally noticed your selfless activities and readiness to offer helpful advice. The latter part of the week should favour financial transactions.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The answer to a current question may not be supplied for another few weeks. In the meantime, you may firm up any new friendships and social links and develop all ideas you’ve had for doing a spot of good work. Think twice before going behind somebody’s back as your plans may come unstuck.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

If you are determined to follow through with plans which are bound to alter the working pattern of your life, then you must also be prepared for others to make their feelings known. Put minor details to one side and start to look at the larger picture. You need to consult the experts, so talk to people who know more than you.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You may be rather unsettled in your personal life, and there does seem to be a great deal to be said for taking time off to sort out all those troublesome details. Practical repairs may be delayed, although if you free up the spare time you might find that they’re much easier to deal with than you thought.

