Weekly Horoscope, July 18 – July 24: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your romantic life in all its forms seems to be affected by nostalgia – a desire to recreate happier times and a longing for the past. Yet, there appears to be one final obligation to be honoured before you can return to the past. Plus, a recent investment could prove much more profitable than hoped.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may feel like rushing in with guns blazing, but planetary factors are urging you to bide your time. Family gatherings and domestic entertaining may have to be put on ice – even if only for a few days. At the very least your ideas and desires will change.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Decision time is here again. If you are still negotiating terms or finalising a settlement then you may well be inclined to opt out. Your ideas may now be clear but other people may seem to be rather unreliable. By the very end of the week you will have formed a very valuable new emotional bond.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Delays lie ahead, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. A personal plan or scheme definitely seems to be held up, but the underlying reason may be that the planets have been urging you to use your money wisely. Luxuries may be off the agenda.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a confusing moment, to be sure. You might be saying one thing but feeling another. Your personal desires probably don’t matter that much, though: all the important action seems to be taking place at work and in business. You may feel ready to take a financial risk by the end of the week, but take it one step at a time, and don’t make rash promises.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your energy levels are rising, but make sure you don’t push yourself too hard. If you continue to take a firm stand over joint financial arrangements you’ll probably get more than you bargained for. My one word of advice is to see that partners are as honest as you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Mars, the planet of energy has now entered a new region of your solar chart, making you rather more self-assertive than usual. Don’t get carried away and think that you can demand anything. Partners have their limits too. Also, try to achieve a balance between family and professional duties.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Only those who know how long you have had to wait for the good things in life will understand your pleasure when plans finally work out. Yet please believe that others’ unreliability will be short-lived. In recent times, family members may have come to rely on you, but just now you will have to assert your independence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Life works out so much better if you are in control. The reason why certain ventures, including travel plans, may seem to be going awry has nothing to do with misunderstandings. It’s all down to other people who can’t decide what they want. And please make your mind up about a romantic proposal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Magnetic Mars is challenging you to put rather more elbow-grease into your working life, whether it’s official and lucrative or purely voluntary. From now on only ruthless efficiency will get you where you want to go. Always remember, that you must give other people more leeway.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Adverse planetary aspects – and the tension they stir up – can be useful if they spur you into action. Associates will be astounded by your new-found sense of purpose, but don’t be taken in by their erratic behaviour or promises. If you want to have a gamble, leave it as late as you can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The coming energetic planetary picture will boost your spirit and emotions; there’s no doubt about that. On the other hand, please give partners their due and realise that for once you must offer practical assistance. Also, family events and arrangements will be so much smoother if you take all the necessary expert advice.