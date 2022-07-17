Weekly Horoscope, July 17, 2022 – July 23, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

July 17, 2022 1:00:52 am
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)
It's due to the influence of planets in mysterious realms of your chart,
that the next few weeks should coincide with a period of personal confidence
and certainty. Nothing is as it seems, and potential conflicts have been
balanced by a realisation that you need other people more than you care to
admit.
TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)
A decisive aspect involving Venus will add a creative and pleasurable shape
to your romantic and emotional aspirations – and may continue to do so for a
month or so longer. The main priority is your personal independence,
although it doesn't seem that your desire not to be tied down will lead
directly to a break with a close friend.
GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)
This is a highly positive period, largely due to the support you are
receiving from Mercury, your planetary ruler. This fascinating planet
encourages you to express your spontaneous, almost child-like nature,
enabling you to duck a number of responsibilities. However, you will still
find it impossible to avoid all those core liabilities!
CANCER (June 22 – July 23)
Even though life is generally going your way, there are bound to be one or
two ups and downs. For example, someone is obviously not going to give in or
give up as easily as you naively imagined. Take a mature approach and
recognise that other people have much to teach you. And pay attention to
strange coincidences which always seem to crop up at times like these.
LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)
The most important planetary activity links romantic Venus with serious
Saturn and optimistic Jupiter in a line-up of overwhelmingly powerful
potential. Some sort of confrontation at home does seem to be almost
inevitable, if only as a result of the rate at which your ideas are
diverging from those of people you live with.
VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)
Mercury is your ruling planet, and therefore one of the most important
celestial factors in your life at the present time. Now that this remarkable
heavenly body is connecting with Venus and Mars, you must expect your
affairs to become rather more intense and shaped by blind faith rather than
by cool reason.
LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)
Mars has certainly been exerting an energetic role in your affairs. However,
this is not a planet which has a natural affinity with your sign, and you
should find that some of the social and professional situations you get into
may be rather stressful. You will look to loved ones for support, but may
not actually receive it unless you ask.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)
It is thanks to Mercury's prosperous movements that you simply have to speak
out and take the initiative in financial matters. This is a fascinating time
for you and you're in an ideal position to turn the tables on people who
have got the better of you in the past. A loved one is about to admit they
made a mistake, so you can afford to be a little pleased with yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)
There's a great deal going on behind the scenes but this shouldn't prevent
you from making the most of your social life, which seems to have been
flourishing lately. As time passes, you will become more interested in
intimate relationships, which provide deeper satisfaction, than in mixing
with a wide circle of friends.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)
Emotional generosity boosts your morale, but you are still reeling from
Saturn's impact in an ambitious region of your solar chart, placing
obstacles in the way of your career hopes and professional ambitions. You
have been under great pressure to formulate long-term plans which, when put
into action, will carry you through the next few years.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)
Astrology is all about change, as the stars and planets move endlessly
through your chart. It's also all about possibilities. Therefore you must
try to understand both the diversity of the options open to you and the ways
in which these are continually evolving. During the current period you are
being faced with the need to put your principles into action.
PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)
The image of Pisces is of two fish swimming in opposite directions,
symbolising the personal choices which are coming your way. Yet in ancient
times there was only one fish, an indication that the closer you get to your
roots this week, the more sure you will become that you have but one genuine
cause to fight.
