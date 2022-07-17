Weekly Horoscope, July 17, 2022 – July 23, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It's due to the influence of planets in mysterious realms of your chart,

that the next few weeks should coincide with a period of personal confidence

and certainty. Nothing is as it seems, and potential conflicts have been

balanced by a realisation that you need other people more than you care to

admit.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A decisive aspect involving Venus will add a creative and pleasurable shape

to your romantic and emotional aspirations – and may continue to do so for a

month or so longer. The main priority is your personal independence,

although it doesn't seem that your desire not to be tied down will lead

directly to a break with a close friend.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This is a highly positive period, largely due to the support you are

receiving from Mercury, your planetary ruler. This fascinating planet

encourages you to express your spontaneous, almost child-like nature,

enabling you to duck a number of responsibilities. However, you will still

find it impossible to avoid all those core liabilities!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Even though life is generally going your way, there are bound to be one or

two ups and downs. For example, someone is obviously not going to give in or

give up as easily as you naively imagined. Take a mature approach and

recognise that other people have much to teach you. And pay attention to

strange coincidences which always seem to crop up at times like these.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The most important planetary activity links romantic Venus with serious

Saturn and optimistic Jupiter in a line-up of overwhelmingly powerful

potential. Some sort of confrontation at home does seem to be almost

inevitable, if only as a result of the rate at which your ideas are

diverging from those of people you live with.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mercury is your ruling planet, and therefore one of the most important

celestial factors in your life at the present time. Now that this remarkable

heavenly body is connecting with Venus and Mars, you must expect your

affairs to become rather more intense and shaped by blind faith rather than

by cool reason.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Mars has certainly been exerting an energetic role in your affairs. However,

this is not a planet which has a natural affinity with your sign, and you

should find that some of the social and professional situations you get into

may be rather stressful. You will look to loved ones for support, but may

not actually receive it unless you ask.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It is thanks to Mercury's prosperous movements that you simply have to speak

out and take the initiative in financial matters. This is a fascinating time

for you and you're in an ideal position to turn the tables on people who

have got the better of you in the past. A loved one is about to admit they

made a mistake, so you can afford to be a little pleased with yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There's a great deal going on behind the scenes but this shouldn't prevent

you from making the most of your social life, which seems to have been

flourishing lately. As time passes, you will become more interested in

intimate relationships, which provide deeper satisfaction, than in mixing

with a wide circle of friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Emotional generosity boosts your morale, but you are still reeling from

Saturn's impact in an ambitious region of your solar chart, placing

obstacles in the way of your career hopes and professional ambitions. You

have been under great pressure to formulate long-term plans which, when put

into action, will carry you through the next few years.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Astrology is all about change, as the stars and planets move endlessly

through your chart. It's also all about possibilities. Therefore you must

try to understand both the diversity of the options open to you and the ways

in which these are continually evolving. During the current period you are

being faced with the need to put your principles into action.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The image of Pisces is of two fish swimming in opposite directions,

symbolising the personal choices which are coming your way. Yet in ancient

times there was only one fish, an indication that the closer you get to your

roots this week, the more sure you will become that you have but one genuine

cause to fight.