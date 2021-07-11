Weekly Horoscope, July 11 – July 17: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s your turn to think about money. On a purely superficial level this is a fine moment for shopping trips but, in a deeper sense, you should be aware that consumerism can never be a substitute for emotional fulfilment. At long last, a friend who has been wavering will offer you unqualified support.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If you have been stalling for time, come out of your shell and take responsibility for affairs which you’ve managed to duck recently. You may have to apply the same dedication to satisfying partners’ desires as you would normally grant to your own. At work, you must now put your ideas forward or risk rejection.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You have a talkative reputation and, according to ancient astrological traditions, you are not slow in coming forward with your opinions. However, you may now be slightly reticent, which could be a good thing if it saves you from an unintentional and tactless blunder.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Teamwork and co-operation are now absolutely vital if you are to fulfil a long-term aspiration. Also, do yourself a favour and broaden your horizons, for the answer to quite a few questions is to be found far from home, away from your normal pre-conceptions.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The celestial signs are undoubtedly mixed. Professional matters should intervene in your private life, and this will be a good thing. Fulfilling your ambitions is now a very complex business, and requires a great deal of thought. Don’t be afraid to go back to the past.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Slow-moving stars allow you to stand back and take stock. You should make a point of projecting the long-term view. Practical details should look after themselves, so you can get on and plan the future. Travel plans should also be given the first priority.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Make future prosperity your major goal, and pay extra attention to joint financial arrangements. Emotional relationships could be benefiting from deepened intensity, although you may be concerned about a loss or rift. Stick to the facts and listen well to what others say.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The whole point about the current time is that you must listen to partners. You may even have to do what they tell you! You should never under-estimate relatives’ feelings, otherwise you could be caught off guard. You’ll be taking charge next month, so wait your turn and allow other people to retain the lead while they can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Working matters take first place. It’s not necessarily that there’s anything extra on your plate, just that the job needs to be done – and done well. The best relationships should be based around shared activities and interests, rather than blind passion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your creative powers are strong at the moment, which means that you should put your own skills and talents first and employers’ tedious demands second. Try and give yourself as much time off as possible so that you may refresh your heart and revive your mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may already be beginning to doubt the wisdom of one particular partnership or emotional tie. The best advice is not to make any final decisions for some time, for you will live to change your mind again. At work, stick to your guns and set out to impress employers. .

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Adventurous stars are now raising your sights, and travel could be on the agenda, but probably to places near at hand rather than far away. It’s important to talk about domestic arrangements, rather than let family members go on as if nothing had changed. You may even consider introducing a little extra colour at home.