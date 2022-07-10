Weekly Horoscope, July 10, 2022 – July 16, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your financial situation will be coloured by your emotions, so this may therefore not be the best time for taking level-headed and clear decisions about your future. On the other hand, if you want to follow your feelings, then fine! Do not feel guilty if you spend more money on luxuries than necessities – you deserve a bit of fun.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Jupiter is still aligned with communicative regions of your chart, enabling you to put your case with energy, verve, enthusiasm – and sensitivity. This is therefore an ideal time to arrange meetings, hold discussions, attend interviews and generally lay out a firm strategy for the future.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The principle astrological alignments at the moment are undoubtedly helpful, and you may therefore count on a successful outcome whatever you do, and as long as you play fair by others. Moneywise you seem to be functioning very well, at least better than in the past, although any joint arrangements could prove surprisingly complicated.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Sometimes the stars tell you to think about others. You must be prepared to put your own interests to one side and place yourself at the disposal of those who need your support and sympathy, no matter how much this may tax

your emotional reserves. Also, do be aware that there must be no delay in

implementing domestic and family improvements.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You appear to have itchy feet and are probably desperate for a change of scenery, mainly thanks to a group of planets in your third solar house. The likelihood is of many short journeys rather than a long voyage, but life will be no less adventurous for all that. What will mean most to you will be the chance to enjoy some genuine peace and quiet.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Friends will be ready to listen and eager to help, so do not keep doubts and worries to yourself. Some of you are getting the idea that love is a more important part of your relationships than mere emotional security. However, as the days pass, you’ll realise that what is most important is your financial situation.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The next few weeks are nothing short of remarkable for all those who are in the midst of a professional and personal revolution, mainly because you’ll be revisiting the past before recreating the future. Emotionally you are about to move on to an entirely new level of experience which may involve a move of home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You key planetary alignments this week advise you to take more care. One word of caution is to avoid saying ‘yes’ to absolutely every offer and find yourself totally over-committed as a result. Plus, you must try to keep all your actions absolutely open and above board if you are not to be misunderstood.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Welcome surprises lie just around the corner. Social activities will benefit in ways which will probably astound you, and events are likely to be so rapid that you may temporarily lose your bearings. This is therefore due to be a period loaded with romantic stimulation and excitement in exactly the right combination.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your desire for prestige, status and recognition in the community must be satisfied somehow, and the sooner the better. Fortunately Saturn, your planetary ruler, is occupying a particularly intriguing position, offering every hope for your future success and happiness. What you still need, though, is a touch more self-confidence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your overall emotional condition is thoroughly strengthened by Jupiter’s alignment with prosperous sectors of your chart, for prosperity breeds confidence. Don’t forget the physical world, for this is an ideal time to institute an improved regime of regular exercise and a more sensible balanced diet.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Romance is best found in foreign cultures and climes, while people from overseas will be those who offer you the greatest inspiration. Are you thinking of travelling? Certainly it would be in your interests to get away for a while and experience new surroundings.