Weekly Horoscope, January 31 – February 6: Capricon, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Take a look at what's in store for you this week.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Mars, your ruling planet, is still offering you solid support, even if it is a little over-emotional. Your energy may therefore swing from one extreme to another, yet always the general movement will be in a positive, forward direction.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Current communication difficulties will be eased by the relationship of Mercury to your sign, which is helping you to think clearly. Mars and Saturn, on the other hand, are sending you challenging patterns, indicating that you must take a more flexible attitude, abandoning some of the your expectations.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21)

Mercury, your ruling planet, is behaving itself for once. Mind you, you might have to resign yourself to the fact that partners could disagree with you, and may even decline to offer you the support that you believe you deserve. From your point of view, it’s best to listen carefully.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22)

Although your personal prospects are still looking good, and you are busier than usual, see this as a period of caution; a time to push ahead with your own plans as conscientiously as possible and to respect the fact that colleagues have their own ideas which are every bit as valid as yours.

LEO (July 23 – August 23)

You have a natural tendency to over-dramatise situations, never more so than when an emotional planet such as Venus is creating tension and raising the passionate temperature. Deal with personal problems correctly and the coming period will be a time to rejoice in the company of your family and friends.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Judging from your solar chart, it seems unlikely that a major upheaval is on the way. Instead, you’ll be presented with a series of opportunities to breathe fresh air into situations which you have sometimes found restrictive. Partners must allow you to find your own way and travel in a direction which suits you.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

The group of planets which will be aligned with your sign over the coming months is urging you to make fundamental reforms in your whole life. However, your experience, wisdom and maturity mean that, in the future, you will have much greater control over the final outcome of your actions.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

This week is not exactly set to be a time of peace and quiet, at least not as far as the celestial spheres are concerned. You have everything going for you, yet somewhere along the line it looks as if you might make a blunder, perhaps betraying a confidence or revealing secret plans.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21)

Mars is still the critical factor, driving you forward with its relentless power. Yet possibly your major period is mid-week when your financial fantasies will collide with the real world. Hopefully, the result will be a profit! You may have to travel in search of social or romantic fulfilment.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

Solar patterns bring to mind the ancient proverb to the effect that, if you think you are confused, you shouldn’t worry because the next person is probably much more muddled than you are. In fact, this is a period of supreme inspiration, so dream your dreams, and see where your imagination leads.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 19)

You should follow your ruling planet’s down-to-earth disposition by making more effort to implement your plans. Too often, you have had ideas which can only be described as brilliant, but have lacked the will or the ability to put them into practice. Now is the time to change for the better.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Mars is still making its prolonged passage through sensitive regions of your chart, forcing you to face up to your attitude to work, career questions and adventurous ambitions. It does look as if some of your hopes have been realistic just as long as you are prepared to learn from circumstances.