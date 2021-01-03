Weekly Horoscope, January 3 -January 9 2021: Taurus, Cancer, Aries, Sagittarius, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Give yourself the same support you normally give to others. You see, now that creative and individualistic influences in your chart are so strong, it’s important that you stand out from the herd and insist that you’re recognised as the creative and independent person that you are.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You may long to let up and lounge in a back seat while others take responsibility. Yet with the Sun, Moon, Mars and Pluto all lined up in significant sectors of your chart, you may have no choice but to gird your loins and stand up for yourself once again. More relaxed conditions will return soon.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Venus and Jupiter are an absolutely splendid combination of planets. In fact, rarely have your stars been so inherently prosperous. But unless you keep your eyes open, the opportunities may pass you by. The best is yet to come, though and, within the next fortnight, you should have received a small windfall.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Some of your planets remain resolutely romantic, dreamy, imaginative, sensitive and, above all, fortunate in love. There’ll be moments when artistic and creative Crabs will be on top of the world, perhaps because there really does seem to be the chance of a breakthrough.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You are bound to be caught up in events outside your control and you may as well accept that certain plans are bound to be postponed or delayed. No matter. The vacuum could be filled by excitement, drama and adventure beyond your wildest dreams. Family members require your sympathy and assistance.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

You don’t usually let the world see how astute you are, but your management of family members and younger relatives is to be admired. Now that other people are in such an emotional mood, they will turn to you as the one individual capable of maintaining order.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You may be tired of being singled out as the peacemaker, yet it’s partly for your own peace of mind that you try to bring rivals and enemies together. This is a time of potential misunderstandings when it will be up to you to explain the truth and point out the facts.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Emotional turbulence is being whipped up by some stormy and very rare celestial alignments. You would be advised to devote a great deal of attention to all secret activities, and to encourage people who rarely express their emotions to speak their minds.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

You may keep travel plans to a minimum, fulfilling only long-term arrangements. For some reason, work or even health questions, may cause you to change your ideas. Important decisions are due to arise from serious and emotionally-charged discussions, and a loved one can help look for the answers.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

What a week this is, with all the planets at sixes and sevens. For once, though, your sign is steering clear of the celestial shock waves. You stand to benefit from gifts and generosity to an unprecedented degree. Romantic Goats can expect their dreams to be fulfilled.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

There is everything to be gained from bending in the wind and much to be risked from refusing to compromise. Only if you are ready for anything, should you follow the impulsive path which seems to be such an obvious option. Remember that special people are depending on you.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Fight for your principles, but not at the cost of alienating those whose support and sympathy are so important to you. Also, check all travel plans and be ready for the unexpected. Your romantic stars are excellent, and rapidly getting better, but you need to forget old fears — and stop worrying so much.