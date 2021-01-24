Weekly Horoscope, January 24- January 30: Leo, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You won’t have much time to yourself this week, so don’t plan too many special events. It doesn’t really matter whether you’re pre-occupied with work or with family affairs, you’ll be rushed off your feet. The best advice I can offer is to grab whatever chances for relaxation you are able.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You must be sick and tired of astrologers accusing you of being a stick-in-the-mud. Well, now is your chance to prove them wrong by showing the whole world just how adventurous you can be. Now is not the time to turn down invitations, no matter how unlikely they may seem.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Whatever is happening in your financial affairs has its roots in events that took place around six months ago. Very soon, perhaps within the next seven days, you will be presented with the opportunity to break a vicious cycle that has kept you poorer than you need be.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s full steam ahead for all you ambitious, thrusting Cancers. This is no moment to get all sensitive and upset or do your famous crab-like trick of walking sideways to avoid problems on the road ahead. You will richly deserve all the attention which is heading your way.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

I can only reiterate previous statements and forecasts to the effect that this is a selfless, charitable phase. You must therefore expect to put your own interests second if other people require your assistance. The only thing which is more important is your physical well-being.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This week’s stars smile on all Virgos with creative pursuits and artistic hobbies. Everyone born under this wonderful sign is heading for a series of fascinating social experiences. Everything is grist to your mill and you’ll enjoy a wild outing one moment, a quiet night in, the next.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Press ahead with all home improvements, particularly those involving the very fabric of your property – such as important repairs and decorating. Don’t let anyone undermine you, especially as everything is set to go so very well. If plans are proceeding smoothly then don’t interfere unless it’s absolutely necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You still need to keep a grip on the purse strings, although any financial partnership is likely to be profitable, especially if beautiful objects are on your shopping list. Your travel stars are now even stronger than last week, so get moving – or at least make plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If your stars don’t bring you a windfall, or some other remarkable stroke of financial luck now, they’re just not doing their job. To an extent good fortune may be balanced by losses, but the net result should be well worth it – and make you feel so much better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

In some strange way, events in the world at large are going to reflect the pressures and tensions in your private affairs. There is no logical reason why this should be so – it’s purely due to the strange nature of astrology. You may be working over the weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There may not appear to be any bright light at the end of the tunnel just yet but, if you look carefully, you will see that life is in an exciting phase which should work out in your favour. You may be a little overworked in the process! Look after yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces is a changeable sign, but that doesn’t mean that you’re about to compromise over an issue of principle. It is more likely that you’ll let someone go their own sweet way for now, happy in the knowledge that very soon they’ll realise that you were absolutely right.