Weekly Horoscope, January 17- January 23: Leo, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You’re getting mixed messages, that’s for sure. Partners, employers and people in authority will be in an odd mood, midweek. Family affairs are taking an interesting turn. Could a long-lost family member turn up? Or will news arrive about something which happened long ago? I hope so.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

A threatened financial crisis may fail to materialise, much to everyone’s relief. Midweek favours domestic routine and family gatherings, but you may be too busy to appreciate what’s on offer. Romantic tendencies are already improving, and love is on the way.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The week’s stars may not be a hundred percent perfect, but I’d give them a good nine out of ten. The foolish Gemini will stick to his, or her, routine. The wise Gemini will throw caution to the wind and take a few well-calculated risks. But remember, a good gambler always works out the odds first — and goes on to win.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon, your planetary ruler, smiles loftily on your efforts early in the week, so you will cope with domestic battles and lingering family disputes with your usual skill. The odds are firmly stacked in your favour, but you will throw everything away if you fail to check certain fundamental details.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Venus, goddess of love, is completing its excursion through sensitive regions of your chart, so you will soon have one last chance to complete a whole series of emotional, social and romantic ambitions. Go for it! The same stars also indicate that a financial gamble may finally pay off — hopefully.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

You should by now be feeling the first ripples of optimism as Jupiter’s benevolent presence permeates your chart. Yet it does seem that vital monetary questions must still be answered. You have a reputation for being shy but you are shortly to defy and abandon other people’s misleading images of you.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

A number of lively planets are jostling for attention this week and you may expect a welcome surprise. One word of warning: don’t insist on punctuality, efficiency or reliability. The whole point about the current personal situation is that your willingness to compromise will win friends.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Ask yourself why you are so reluctant to come clean over a number of important plans. Perhaps, though, it’s for the best that partners are kept in the dark for just a little while longer. At work an employer or other authority figure will have to be placated by the middle of the week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Your social stars are fine, mainly if you’re in a mood to do something different – radically different. Time is moving on, and the same old pattern is no longer enough for you. Try spending your way to happiness. A lasting romantic relationship must be based around a new shared activity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Sun and Mercury, Uranus and Neptune are all planets to be considered this week, and what an inspired foursome they are. By the end of the week, you should have cried ‘Eureka’ as you suddenly realise what life’s all about. If you do stumble across any cosmic secrets, be sure to write them down before they’re forgotten.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Venus maintains its warm glow and secure identity, encouraging you to take emotional risks. Isn’t it about time you told someone else just exactly how you feel about them? And if you’re still cautious, try talking to a trusted friend or ally first.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

A financial stroke of luck is on the cards, but if you expect the worst you might lose out. The fact is that you could do with a little more confidence, and the secret is always to keep something in reserve and never to be panicked. Family matters will be very much smoother in the near future.