Weekly Horoscope, January 10- January 16 : Leo, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Get off to a fresh and business like start. You’ll soon be in a position to spread the good news and share your ideas with others – and all welcome domestic improvements should be completed by the end of the week. Bringing somebody else round to your way of thinking will require the usual hard work.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon begins the week sympathetically aligned with your sign, so you can afford to be thoroughly optimistic about everyone and everything. You can use any friendly conditions mid-week to make up for an unfortunate tiff – you just cannot afford emotional rifts with things as they are.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Venus, planet of love and affection, is moving on, so you’ll soon be passing from one personal cycle to another. If I were you, I’d make sure that all family relationships were on firm ground, and that no misunderstandings remain. Your feelings have changed, but partners’ expectations will remain the same.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re building up to a series of planetary clashes and confrontations. In plain language this means that personally, professionally and emotionally you’re about to embark on a whole new voyage of discovery and adventure. Sit back, relax and enjoy it!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The major planet in your chart is still Mercury, which just happens to be the ruler of illusions and confidence tricks! Joking aside, there is no situation you can’t get out of with some deft footwork – and perhaps by pulling the wool over somebody’s eyes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Remember that, if you want to get on in the world at large, it’s your personal relationships that count. This won’t be the case next week, so exploit your undoubted charms while you still have time. You’ll be entering an intriguing and secretive phase by the end of the week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The rapidly approaching alignment between the Sun and the Moon will trigger a number of welcome improvements in your circumstances, suggesting that you’re heading for great things. Hopefully, you’ll be pleasantly surprised when partners at last appreciate all the effort you’ve put in on their behalf.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Mercury will be completing a thoroughly indecisive and awkward series of planetary patterns. Please take my advice and refuse to rise to provocation, especially from employers or from people who think they know you better than you know yourself. Be charming as only a Scorpio can!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your chance to deal with financial questions may not come until the very end of the week. In the meantime, how about making personal relationships the key to a truly satisfying and contented week? Be sure to keep family differences in proportion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

I’m not going to pretend that life isn’t tiring at the moment, because it is. On the other hand, there is a great deal that you can do to help yourself and transform emotionally challenging situations into opportunities for great happiness. Don’t let anyone hold you back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

As the Sun and the Moon perform their celestial motions, it’s time to sit up and make your physical well-being the number one priority. Don’t get fanatical, but do clean up your diet and see that you’re getting all the correct and appropriate exercise. And, also, of course get rid of lingering resentments.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Wednesday and Thursday look best for family fun and home entertaining, which may not, I guess, be totally convenient! However, by the weekend, when you should have more spare time, your stars will be superb for cultural pursuits, passionate endeavours and relations with children.