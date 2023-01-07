Weekly Horoscope, January 08, 2023 – January 14, 2023: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Taurus, you may just be emerging from a tricky period emotionally, which means that as of now you can begin to heal a social rift. Gemini, you may as well face the fact that others hold all the trump cards, at least at the beginning of the week. Mind you, it’s not the hand you’re dealt that matters as much as how you play it! To know your weekly horoscope (January 08 to January 14, 2023), read on.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You are quite justified in regarding this as your special time of year. I can’t promise that everything will be easy, though, partly because there are indications that you should be getting a new personal adventure underway. Look forward to a busy weekend, and keep your diary open.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may just be emerging from a tricky period emotionally, which means that as of now you can begin to heal a social rift. Your financial stars are at a new peak as the week begins, but it looks as if most spending will be of a domestic nature. Perhaps there’s a property deal afoot, or another major purchase.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may as well face the fact that others hold all the trump cards, at least at the beginning of the week. Mind you, it’s not the hand you’re dealt that matters as much as how you play it! But compromise and co-operation still seem to be the key to a happy life. Deal with the world of finance at the weekend.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mars now seems to be the key player at home and in most private areas, and if you consider that this planet is the ruler of energy, aggression and activity on every level, you’ll begin to get the picture. In other words, you should kick-start yourself into top gear and accept no compromise.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Sun’s position is broadly fortunate, which indicates that all foreign and long-distance influences could become stronger. Quite simply, it’s high time you got in touch with family members who live abroad, or even with close friends from whom you’ve been parted for far too long.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s not what others do that matters as much as how you respond. Everything hinges on the way you handle a situation full of endless demands. I have a feeling you will achieve as much through steady patience as through determined action. Financially, you’re passing through a high-spending phase.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

With the Sun and Moon putting such a powerful emphasis on your sign, I can see that nobody is going to put you down any longer. In fact, whatever your age or circumstances, there is a more fulfilled life to be lived. Riches may come in the form of romantic contentment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s been quite enough drama and dogma lately. You should therefore be thankful for any respite and might consider putting your feet up more in future. Venus, planet of love is, by the way, bringing a great deal of affection in your direction. Just be patient!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You can’t do as much as you feel you ought to, but I don’t think it matters. You will probably do best to delegate where necessary, and even abandon a couple of responsibilities that no longer suit you. Jupiter, by the way, favours long-distance travel.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Celestial pressures build up periodically but, right now, they’ve passed their peak, so it seems that you can afford to unwind. Family discussions should now be over, choices should have been made and agreement reached. If there is still uncertainty at home, please deal with it right away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is always something to panic about, but the wise person knows that better times will return before long. Certain dramatic stars actually favour you while putting other people down, giving you the space to make your move. What is difficult for partners may therefore be easy for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

We are building up to a very stressful planetary alignment in a very relaxed and easy part of your chart. The contradictions are obvious, but indicate that you will have an exciting time if you accept all invitations, offers and proposals. Take a risk!