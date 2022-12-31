Weekly Horoscope, January 01, 2023 – January 07, 2023: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Gemini, Mars is still pushing you forward, urging you to express yourself, and seize the high ground. You’ll receive a great deal of credit at work if you burn the candle at both ends. Capricorn, sometimes the universe seems to typecast you. It is said that it is better for you to save than spend, advice which you have often, but not always, followed. To know your weekly horoscope (January 01 to January 07, 2023), read on.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It is time to stop feeling sorry for yourself. You are blessed by two very supportive planetary movements, and you should soon receive a massive emotional lift. Your long-range financial stars are relatively quiet, which means you should be able to spend cash exactly as you please.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Sun and Mercury are certainly in a sociable mood, so this is no time to cut yourself off from other people, or turn down attractive invitations. You would be wise to push yourself forward at work and take the initiative. Moneywise, your stars are in the mood for a risk.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mars is still pushing you forward, urging you to express yourself, and seize the high ground. You’ll receive a great deal of credit at work if you burn the candle at both ends. Mind you, is other people’s respect really worth the extra effort? That’s a calculation you’ll have to make.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re such a sensitive soul, but this is no time to whinge or whine. Stellar alignments based around gentle and friendly areas of your chart suggest that you can get away with anything. Well, almost anything! By the way, you’ll do well to get financial deals settled by the middle of the week.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Jupiter and Saturn are now but a hair’s breadth away, celestially speaking, from one of their periodic stunning alignments. You may capitalise on your good fortune to broaden your social circle and rake in the profits. At work you’ll probably be concerned with routine detail rather than grand plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Once again the accent is very much on personal affairs, but this time you may play every single trump card in your hand. The present emotional game should last about two weeks, so pace yourself and don’t be hurried. Your financial stars are strongest at the beginning of the week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s often difficult to let go of the past, and you might have your share of regrets. But maybe you should realise that you have been freed from a burden you are happier without. Venus is setting you up for some splendid social gatherings or romantic encounters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You seem to spend a great deal of your life keeping other people happy. Complex planetary indications suggest that family members are bound to come up with some new complaint or argument. You are a big enough person to be able to forgive and forget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Although the general mood is optimistic, certain adverse planetary indications signify that you must keep your wits about you. That’s partly because you seem to be growing busier by the hour. Plus, it’s possible that a valuable item could be lost, or an arrangement misunderstood, so keep everything above board.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Sometimes the universe seems to typecast you. It is said that it is better for you to save than spend, advice which you have often, but not always, followed. It probably doesn’t matter what you do now, just as long as you talk everything over with everyone who is involved.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may put all your prejudices to one side and make sure that other people respect you for acting out of the very highest of motives. Remember that old saying that it is nobler by far to give than receive. Also, you may be called upon to exercise authority over wayward youngsters, never an easy task.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Certain partners may imagine that they have the upper hand, but how wrong they are. Nobody can outsmart you when you get going, and anyone who underestimates you this week will live to see that they had the wrong end of the stick. What’s more, you can probably afford to bide your time, waiting for them to come round.