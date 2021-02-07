Weekly Horoscope, February 7 – February 13, 2021: Taurus, Cancer, Aries, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re still in a hectic phase at work, so no let-up there. However, social stars are now improving and you may find solace in the company of friends, old and new. Expect disagreement, but welcome new thinking, for fresh ideas may set you off on a new course.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Let others fret and fume over things which don’t turn out right, like finances. You have too much going on to be distracted by people who are overly pessimistic. Travel stars are bright and I’d like to advise you to plan a faraway trip.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It may seem the right time to get tough with someone who is acting unreasonably, especially if money is a bone of contention. If you know what’s good for you, you’ll do the following: develop overseas contacts, check up on legal angles and act only out of the highest of motives.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

In many ways you are now at a crossroads. It is always wise to seek advice when in doubt, and often wiser to consult as many people as possible. The number of options open to you may have diminished in purely numerical terms, but this has not prevented the waters from being muddied still further.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You seem to have been brooding over problems surrounding your work, perhaps cash, but more likely your status and responsibilities. It all seems rather muddled, but there is scope for you to do a great deal of good, helping those worse off than you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The wheels of change are turning faster now. Just remember that, if any major financial decisions have to be taken, you may now safely take a gamble – as long as you correctly calculate the odds. The balance of probabilities is shifting in your favour, although obviously only you are familiar with the details.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Everyone seems to want something from you, no doubt because your charms have attracted a wide audience. The most demanding people of all will be at home, but don’t let that stop you enjoying yourself. Believe it or not, there are ways in which you can make the dullest of activities quite delightfully entertaining.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The planets are hitting the heights, and also entering the odd trough. There may be moments of high drama, and by accident or design you may end up feeling as if you’ve been let down. If you know what’s good for you, you’ll mix with people who have plenty of bright ideas and avoid those who seem intent on confrontation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Venus, the bringer of abundant affection, is on your side. It is important that you let children and lovers know exactly where you stand. With both the Moon and Jupiter lining up in your support, you can afford to be confident and can even risk losing somebody’s goodwill.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Mysterious, nebulous Neptune is a very important planet at the moment and you will not be able to put a certain dream or ideal out of your mind. What is very reassuring, though, is your new-found ability to think and reason clearly. Impress everyone with your creative flare and you will boost your reputation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your imagination could run away with you. You are not exactly down-to-earth at the best of times, but right now logic will completely desert you. Some would say that this is no bad thing, and it looks as if you’ll have a chance to press ahead on the basis of hunches and intuition.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may have to stay back and stop trying to control family members. Let other people stand on their own two feet for a while. You do have a tendency to interfere, if only for the best of reasons. Children, partners and social acquaintances must be encouraged to learn from their mistakes and make their own decisions.