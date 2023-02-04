Weekly Horoscope, February 5, 2023 – February 11, 2023: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Virgo, it’s a week of two halves, one when you can focus on family, the other when work takes first place. Gemini, what you can do, though, is begin to schedule a profitable future. To know your weekly horoscope (February 5, 2023 – February 11, 2023), read on.

ARIES March 21 – April 2

There’s nothing wrong with putting yourself first for a change. After all, someone must take the initiative or nothing would ever get done. However, you don’t know everything, and even you must take time out to investigate the facts, whether by reading books, talking to other people or travelling the world to find out for yourself.

TAURUS April 21 – May 21

You are supposed to be born under the materialistic sign of the zodiac, and now is your chance to prove it. A tight group of planets, moving through your monetary house, will call you to demonstrate that recent indications of revised prosperity are more than just a flash in the pan.

GEMINI May 22 – June 21)

After a period in which rather dull matters, like money, have tended to dominate your attention, Venus, goddess of love and desire, takes up a powerful aspect to your sign. Don’t expect dramatic changes right away – astrology doesn’t work like that. What you can do, though, is begin to schedule a profitable future.

CANCER June 22 – July 23

Yours is one of the famous double signs of the zodiac, which means that you have two natures. On the one hand you are thrusting and ambitious, on the other retiring and sensitive. Right now, Mars is commanding you to slip into your aggressive mode. Yet, you always have to work out exactly how far partners can be pushed.

LEO July 24 – August 23

It’s very much a week of decisions and choices. You are likely to be drawn into confusion on the work front and serious disputes at home. However, there is no inevitability about this. While the planets’ natural tendency is to draw you into confrontations, these will only take place if you fail to heed the warning signs.

VIRGO August 24 – September 23

It’s a week of two halves, one when you can focus on family, the other when work takes first place. This is likely to be one of those utterly maddening periods when colleagues seem completely undecided as to what they want from you. But there’s no point in sounding off about other people letting you down.

LIBRA September 24 – October 23

The answers are on the way, but not just yet. You are still deeply concerned over what is becoming a seemingly endless round of domestic changes, yet you will soon find that certain problems disappear. In fact, a number of planets line up in your support, including Jupiter and Venus, the ancient heralds of good fortune.

SCORPIO October 24 – November 22

You are probably tired of hearing how Jupiter’s helpful movements are supposed to be bringing you so much good fortune. However, you should understand that periods of advancement and expansion carry with them their own brand of care and responsibility as you struggle to cope with changes which may not be of your own choosing.

SAGITTARIUS November 23 – December 22

That marvellous planet Jupiter is still stirring up your desires and ideas, which means that, although the scales are still tipped against you, they won’t be like this for too much longer. Right now, a great deal depends on how you respond to adverse circumstances, for there is nothing which may not be turned to your advantage.

CAPRICORN December 23 – March 20

This week represents a valuable and not-to-be-missed chance for you to make a fresh start. Remember, though, that you cannot afford to be headstrong or hasty when dealing with other people. The minute you forget that partners and associates have feelings of their own will be the moment that you come unstuck.

AQUARIUS January 21 – February 19

Life shows signs of settling down at last. You may only now be recovering from the high pressure storms of the last few months, and the implications of events that took place then may still not have fully sunk in. This should be a week to savour, for planetary pressures are balanced by helpful influences.

PISCES February 20 – March 20

Much has been said and written about the need for major domestic changes under the current alignments. Hopefully, some progress has been made as far as family relationships are concerned. However, even if you have gone so far as to move home, you are still not at the end of your journey.