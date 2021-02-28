Weekly Horoscope, February 28-March 7: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The present is fast giving way to the future. You could be poised on the edge of something big although, unless you move fast, all opportunities will rapidly fade from view. Very soon you’ll be banging your head on another brick wall and your only option may be to give up altogether. This might, of course, be an almighty relief!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may appear calm but in fact you are driven by a deep, burning desire – and only you know about it! On balance you are now in an excellent position to achieve a worldly ambition and to attract much applause, although personal aspirations may be harder to pin down.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s a week of ups and downs. If you have accidentally upset anyone recently, you will doubtless be able to make handsome amends very soon. Magnetic Mars, by the way, is now speeding along very nicely, boosting your energy and giving you a valuable, and long overdue, shot in the arm.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The personal sphere is looking changeable. Partnerships still seem slightly sticky, but I’m sure you’ll work it out. Get money matters resolved sooner rather than later and leave yourself plenty of time for taking odd trips and organising family celebrations.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You should prepare to experience some warmth, hope and good feeling. The Sun and Jupiter are aligned in a manner which is utterly heart warming, but I must warn you that, if you’re over-optimistic, partners may get the feeling that you’re being a little too arrogant.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Responsibility is the name of the game this week! You have duties on your mind and trying to walk the straight and narrow is just up your street! However, whereas you’re now inclined to rein yourself in, in interesting areas of your life, you seem set to let rip.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There’s something strange happening with communications this week. Messages could be delayed or muddled, but not because of any ill intentions. The reality is that you can’t rely on the facts, and neither can anyone else. At home, as in every area of your life, you’ll have to edge your way forward with sensitivity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You should be looking ahead very eagerly, now. Most of the planets are grouped in personal regions of your horoscope, which means that much of what you accomplish should be important to you and you alone. There’s nothing wrong with being selfish – at least, not for a short while.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Things rarely happen in this world just when we want them to, but this should hardly worry you. Concentrate on things which are far away or adventurous. If you can possibly arrange a trip to an exciting place, please do so. And also develop your interest in unusual subjects – you never know what you’re going to discover.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Come out of your shell. It’s time to show us all your sparkling wit and repartee. You may doubt your verbal skills, but according to your stars you’ll be able to persuade almost anybody of virtually anything. You may even be able to wrap the most sceptical people around your little finger.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Do not panic if you feel that too many things are out of control. In spite of appearances, you have more influence over events than you sometimes think, and must accept responsibility for whatever happens. Don’t worry about money too much, as you are about to enter a highly prosperous phase.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You will end the week a little wealthier than you were when it began. However, whether you are richer spiritually or better off in cash terms, is another question, though no doubt a familiar one. Watch out for the odd argument around the middle of the week, partly because partners seem to be easily provoked.