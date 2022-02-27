Weekly Horoscope, February 27, 2022 – March 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Your stars are moving in quite a confusing manner. One planetary picture indicates that this is a fine time for socialising, another that you will be keeping your feelings close to your chest. The result could be a colourful impression that bemuses rivals and attracts friends and partners.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Whatever your ambitions, this is an auspicious moment. Your professional stars are strong, which could mean that you’ll be doing superbly well at work. In the broader sense, however, the most important part of your life will consist of those leisure activities and hobbies which attract extra attention and boost your reputation.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s a great time for variety and, while some of you will be sorting out legal questions, others could be pressing ahead with educational matters and still others who may be embarking on a new adventure or gloating over travel plans. Even family proposals could take you to the corners of the globe.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You’re good at understanding long-term patterns, but sometimes even you get confused. However, while the details seem to defy description, you must have faith that your inner understanding of life is as strong as ever. You may embark on a spiritual quest, searching for the meaning to age-old questions.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Money matters seem to be climbing to the top of your agenda. You’re entering a phase which might well go on right through the coming month. Intimate relationships are also set to become more passionate, so watch out. Take care if a partner makes grand financial promises, and call in the experts.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

All endings are followed by a new beginning. You’re entering a new cycle in relationships, one when you would be advised to turn the other cheek as often as is necessary. You should only think of be of long-term happiness, not of short-term gratification.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Energetic stars are moving through vital areas of your horoscope. The personal cycle you’re entering now is bound to be progressively more busy, and, even at leisure, you will remain active. In love, it now looks certain that you will have to dance to a partner’s tune.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Your stars are urging you to slow down. It’s a fine time for stay-at-home activities and family arrangements, thanks to a small group of harmonious planetary aspects. Whatever the questions or difficulties which come up at home, you’ll face them all with your usual skill.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Domestic affairs become more important with suggestions that you must become more assertive and decisive. You should make every attempt to consult close partners and relations, drawing them into a much-needed dialogue. A cash crisis will work out in your favour, hopefully.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Your planets are urging you to take care. There is much to be gained from judicious purchases. It’s naturally a good time for picking up bargains, but there could be long-term implications arising from current developments. The main trend at home has you contemplating an overdue move.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

The Moon, the bringer of change, is exerting its deeply emotional influence over your sign, and it is bound to give you the advantage. The only question is whether you can genuinely make all the necessary financial arrangements. In love, pursue unusual contacts, and when you are going out, choose colourful entertainments.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Important planets are entering intensely private places in your horoscope. Your secretive, independent, unusual celestial alignments could have a classic Piscean twist, enabling you to get the best out of life by having your cake and eating it.