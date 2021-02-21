Weekly Horoscope, February 21 – February 28: Sagittarius, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Find out how you can make the weekend of love extra special for you and your partner!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your stars are pushing this way and that. This is certainly a week crowded with planetary patterns and pictures, which means that there’s plenty of scope for ambitious Ariens to break out and make the most of their new-found freedom. It’s time to shrug off unnecessary personal burdens.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Some of your planets are certainly in a belligerent mood. Actually, you’re now moving rapidly through a turbulent and stormy set of lunar alignments. It’s a strange fact, though, that unsettling astrological conditions can be great fun for all those who are ready and willing to take a chance.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

One door closes, and another opens. Very soon Mercury, which just happens to be your ruling planet, makes a fresh encounter with Pluto, the ruler of deep and unfathomable emotions. Be prepared for strange dreams and visions of how life could be. Avoid regrets for the past.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Venus still seems to be among the strongest planets in your horoscope, a factor which is largely responsible for your continuing good fortune. The key to the present period is to be found in the support and encouragement you receive from close and intimate partners.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Now that the planets are adopting a challenging position, a degree of confrontation is probably inescapable. However, astrology is all about making the most of our gifts to avert conflict. If you refuse to make mountains out of emotional molehills everyone will gain – and you’ll be so much the wiser.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Sometimes your planets are at peace – and such a time is now. A reassuring relationship between Mercury and Uranus is bound to make you feel better in spite of the fact that some associates may be stirring up matters which are none of their business. You’ll be coming up with some fascinating ideas.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Look on the bright side. You’ve had your share of problems at work, but quite honestly your current professional stars couldn’t be better. As far as family and home affairs are concerned, Friday and Saturday are unquestionably the days to get to grips with all those most important practical tasks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Sun, Mars and Pluto are still related to each other in a pattern that is about as impulsive, reckless and reluctant to compromise as it’s possible to imagine. Get things off your chest by all means, but don’t bite off more than you can chew unless you’re ready for the consequences.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Work is not easy at the moment – but nobody ever said it would be. A challenge can actually be character-forming! You may be over-burdened or suffering from the resentment of associates. On the other hand, there’s an enormous amount to be gained from pursuing your ambitions flat out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Life is improving, bit by bit. The Moon spends the end of the week aligned with your sign, which means that this is the best time to tackle those outstanding domestic issues. In addition, family members may give you a chance to take some time off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There’s a very important set of lunar movements coming up. Some of you will be rushed off your feet by an emotional or social whirlwind. Others may be plucking up the courage to reveal a few home truths. Compromise over details but not over your principles.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Sun is intensely aligned with a part of your horoscope associated with work and health. The only risk seems to be that you’ll wear yourself out, so make sure you take enough time off. Don’t let others force you into anything you’d rather avoid. But also – and this is important – make time for yourself.