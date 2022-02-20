Weekly Horoscope, February 20, 2022 – February 26, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your stars are moving fast. The time is rapidly approaching when you will simply have to agree to an important settlement because it is right for all concerned, not necessarily because it’s just in your own interests. You should press ahead with travel plans, partly because it’s time to broaden your horizons.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 21)

The financial sectors of your horoscope also have deep psychological implications, so ask yourself whether or not you are buying things to secure happiness, or as a substitute for it. This is a subtle distinction, perhaps, but it’s an important one for all that.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Professionally, the sky is the limit, as you realise that what matters now is personal relationships with colleagues. Always do your best to get on with people, make them feel good, and see to it that they like you. At home you should get practical repairs done, and quickly.

CANCER (June 22-July 23)

You may now have no alternative but to come to terms with enforced changes in relationships. Indeed, the more you accept that current conditions are there to stay, the sooner you can get on and make the most of marvellous emotional possibilities. A professional plan could be postponed, but not for too long.

LEO (July 24-Aug 23)

Professional matters are profoundly important and, even if you’re not at work, you should give top priority to satisfying your own interests and fulfilling your worldly ambitions. In your private life, get in touch with old friends or ex-lovers. A trip to the past could prove entertaining.

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

All the indications are that passionate and intimate relationships are now subject to curious and uncertain influences. Your instincts and hunches should be urging you to delay important decisions for a little while longer. Wait until you know exactly what is happening. When you have all the information at your fingertips, make your move.

LIBRA (Sep 24 -Oct 23)

You should be quite sure that you are offloading only what has become stale and wornout. The danger is that you will throw away the good with the bad, the deeply useful with the utterly useless. It therefore goes without saying that you should think long and hard before speaking on vital matters.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

At work, you have entered a short but crucial and demanding phase when so much you take for granted is up for grabs. It’s cruicial that you are able to distinguish your changes of attitude from your responses to events beyond your control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 22)

Powerful planets are now definitely on your side, so you can afford to hope for the best. At long last you are able to assert your primacy in all emotional relationships, whether at home, in love or work. Project yourself in the right way and people will look to you as a figure always to be relied upon.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23- Jan 20)

You will almost certainly resent anyone who tries to peer into your secret world or private life. You can probably get away with giving other people the impression that they are being kept up to date, while actually telling them nothing.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You appear to have cut quite adash over the past few weeks but, with Mars about to adjust its position, you must realise that you can no longer go on as before. It’s important to consolidate all personal gains rather than taking on fresh activities, otherwise you may over-commit yourself.

PISCES (Feb 20 -Mar 20)

Not all your stars are on your wavelength. If you are slightly irritable, it’s because other people appear to be standing in your way. You sense an imminent change in your energy level, emotional mood and personal affairs, while for some reason you also feel as if you are being held back.