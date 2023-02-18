Weekly Horoscope, February 19, 2023 – February 25, 2023: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Gemini, it is likely that a satisfactory and agreeable conclusion to a current situation

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The change in your circumstances that takes place now and over the next few weeks should be welcomed with open arms. It will become apparent that you must extend your field of activities to embrace all that is most personal and intimate about your life, facing up to feelings and emotions which have been long buried.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

When we talk about change in relation to your sign, there is one point that needs to be made – you are so deeply cautious that you often fail to recognise when conditions are evolving, even when they’re moving at an alarming rate. You should be more alive to passing offers, and determined to seize the initiative.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It is likely that a satisfactory and agreeable conclusion to a current situation will be reached very soon. In the meantime, you may receive moral support from the realisation that your financial affairs, which have been looking increasingly complex, are about to take a dramatic turn for the better.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Generous, jovial, Jupiter, no less than other planets, is sent to test us, and words of advice are essential if encouraging statements are to be balanced. For a start, you must always look before you leap, otherwise everything that you have built up so patiently could be lost in one mad, reckless gesture.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your planets are pushing you this way and that. You must continue to try and strike the right note, keeping partners sweet and ensuring that everybody’s interests are properly balanced. It may now be up to you to persuade partners that your way forward is the correct one. Meanwhile Venus ensures that everything romantic is now going your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Current planetary aspects are reassuring you that you are indeed on the right path emotionally. You must remember that there are few people who have the strength of character or integrity to live up to the high standards you tend to exact. You’ll soon stumble across a financial opportunity, so keep your eyes open.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your personal affairs are about to go through a minor revolution. Just how this strange turnaround will take place is not yet clear, although friends and lovers will play a crucial role. The other point to bear in mind is that rumours and suspicions may be circulating, threatening to put you off your stroke. Ignore such distractions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

All is change. You are now in the build-up to a positive and powerful set of planetary transits next month. In the meantime, you may devote your attention to family affairs, resolving them and leaving yourself free to cope with the contradictions and conflicts which may erupt soon, perhaps towards the end of the week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your planets may be leading you towards a spiritual quest – in addition to any ordinary journeys of exploration which are about to take place. Day-to-day work at the moment is very much a question of carrying out routine tasks rather than making brave strides forward, so if ambitions are bubbling up you must be patient.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Friendly and collaborative stars are in the ascendant, and you will do well as a result of teaming up with like-minded people. At the end of this period of personal growth, you should realise that all the emotional storms you have endured are well and truly a thing of the past. Expect the most dramatic scenes later in the week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You need to leave your mind free for some extremely hard bargaining in a business deal, regardless of whether the sums of money involved are minute or relatively large. A number of serious planets are creating dramatic opportunities for emotional renewal, in new relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There is plenty of action in the celestial spheres. This promises to be a hardworking period. Surprisingly, it’s a classic travel month, so a holiday would be a good idea, whether all you can manage is a weekend break – or a morning off! Even if you can’t make any spare time, try to find worthwhile leisure activities.