Weekly Horoscope, February 13, 2022 – February 19, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Unexpected obstacles and delays should work to your advantage if they distract you from non-productive and time-wasting courses of action. There is a case to be made for keeping your intentions to yourself – but each situation has to be taken on its own merits.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Quite simply, romantic prospects are excellent and, even if you have the cares of home and job to cope with, you really should make an effort to enjoy yourself more. In love, you may keep your feelings hidden. You might also come to terms with a partner’s criticism – given time!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your confidence is justified but, whatever you do, don’t throw caution to the wind. In particular, you should keep a very close watch on financial developments and dubious business deals. The day of reckoning will come sooner than you think, so, be prepared.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You could be rushing ahead with little thought for the past. Old debts, including emotional ones, should now have been settled, and if you’re determined to move forward, then before very much longer, you will be free from a whole series of oppressive and inhibiting memories.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon’s alignment with your second house of money inevitably brings finance to your attention, yet you’re more likely to be concerned with saving or investing for the future than in spending wildly. What’s more, you’ll do whatever it takes to make a relationship work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Venus’ vivacious alignments enhance your charming assets. Social gatherings are likely to work to your advantage, possibly because, if you take people into your confidence, you’ll receive the practical help and advice which you so urgently need.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re busy, that’s for sure, but you could be getting busier. In view of the fact that you’ve got such a lot on your plate, you should waste no time in bringing old tasks to completion, and initiating projects which have been on your mind for some time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A series of strategic alignments between Venus, Mars and other planets are forcing you to come out of your shell and take the bull by the horns. Important discussions will go as planned, as long as you stick to your guns. Other people can only give you an honest response if you state what you want as clearly as possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The pace of life continues to be fast, but not necessarily uncomfortably so. The planetary aspects are absolutely superb as far as all domestic changes and family relationships are concerned. But, then, you are owed some extra pleasure, as you know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There may be important lessons to be learnt in the coming days, especially about your tendency to let other people take over your life. You may combine assertiveness with tact and sensitivity in all your dealings with critics and rivals – and perhaps win them over to your side.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You can never be absolutely sure of what lies around the next corner. Testing conditions may take you away from steady partnerships and existing arrangements, but capitalise on your talents and take a creative approach to your ambitions and accounts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Much in your public life depends on how well you get on with other people. Careerwise, you could be in a tricky spot if you’ve mishandled a relationship. There’s plenty of scope for making amends, perhaps by taking the initiative when least expected, and where you can do most good.