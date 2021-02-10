Horoscope Today, February 10, 2021: Capricorn, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s a very narrow dividing line between working activities and social ambitions. It looks very much as if a pet project that has been your personal preserve so far, may soon grow to include friends and colleagues. Besides which, it’s a perfect day for a change of tack.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today may be mildly confusing and irritating. My advice would be to fit in with the lunar cycle by going all out for rest, relaxation, self-indulgence and personal pleasure. Stand up to pressures to conform, for people who want you to fit in don’t always have your best interests at heart.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

In many ways the most hectic part of the week is only now beginning, but it’s possible that a promised offer or invitation may vanish before your eyes, like a mirage in the desert. You’ll have to move fast to achieve your deepest desires.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Just a word about Mars, that aggressive planet which is beavering away in a busy region of your horoscope, and is causing one or two problems at work; don’t get involved in unnecessary arguments. And don’t believe any gossip, especially if it concerns somebody close.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may soon have to take urgent action, but just how urgent is another matter. In spite of certain personal questions, you may be under considerably less pressure to act than other people. And this means that you can time your own affairs until you sense you have the maximum advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your current Sun-Moon angle brings a turning point in a number of important personal cycles. There’s just one problem though, and it’s that as far as some people are concerned you may be past your sell-by date. Show these arrogant types just how wrong they are!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon’s movements over the next two or three days offer a preview of what will happen over the next two or three months. In a sense you may treat the next forty-eight hours as a sort of new beginning and a chance for a fresh start. It’s an opportunity to be welcomed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The tension is mounting, but the strange fact is that developments which at first seem to be rather a drag may turn out to be exactly what you want. Hopefully, friends won’t mind that you are now about to enter a much more secretive, but optimistic, phase.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Celestial pressures like those you’re under at the moment don’t occur every day. They do, however, happen about once a month, so you should recognise that today’s fluctuations in your energy are part of a regular cycle. What’s important is your ability to make the most of a personal opportunity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The fact that today’s celestial influences are auspicious is encouraging. But you’re not necessarily off the hook just yet. Even a moment’s complacency may give someone else the chance to let you down, over-charge or mislead you! Keep a close watch on all such dubious situations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Partners willingness to co-operate and discuss certain long-term plans may make you somewhat uncomfortable. However, you should now be able to put your point of view with considerably more success. And that has to make you feel a great deal more confident.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Things are not easy, but then you’re very intuitive and should be making all the right noises. Do everything you can to safeguard your long-term happiness and forge new social contacts. And someone you’ve been ignoring should now be in your thoughts.