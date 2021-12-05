Weekly horoscope, December 5 – 11: Aries, Scorpio, Cancer and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There’s no place like home. But then, you know that. With witty Mercury and beautiful Venus so active and aligned with domestic sectors of your chart, you need comfort and company, not to mention extra luxury. It is time for a small family party, but also for decorations and

new furnishings.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

What’s new this week? First, you’ll have a shrewd sense of your own importance and a good grasp of the facts. And that means you’ll finally take family decisions which have been delayed for far too long. When dealing with fitness matters, take the long-term view, and look at your life as a whole.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s time to exercise your authority and fulfil additional responsibilities, putting the past behind you. Your planets have moved on, the party is over and it’s a fine moment to pick up the pieces and treasure your memories, until next time that is.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Sometimes you do know best. But is this one of those moments? In one sense, it’s the perfect period to stand up for yourself at home, although you could be just a mite too emotional, blowing minor family molehills into major mountains. At work an employer will be impressed by your efficiency.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Your planets are sending mixed messages. Creative, athletic and artistic individuals could be facing delays. That’s fine, for you’ll have more time for honing your skills. Those of you caring for children will help them make up for an old mistake.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Nothing stays the same forever, as you know well enough. You’re on the winning straight and a partner who imagines they have you on the run could not be more wrong. What’s more, a rival is about to find that their case is unravelling, much to your satisfaction.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You can be difficult to pin down, especially at the end of the week. Astrologers often emphasise your vulnerability. However, it is now time to give an airing to your ambitious and hard-nosed qualities, to put your foot down and say what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Your stars are taking up some striking positions. A challenging planetary picture now urges you to take the most cautious approach in relation to your emotional affairs. I say this because the chances of an extravagant error are high, but avoidable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

Your attention is attracted to questions of material security, but you may be unwilling to accept further restrictions on your freedom. A series of planets is jostling for attention in your financial affairs, but should you buy or sell, spend or save?

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan. 20)

We need to look at the long-term picture, and the suspicion that decisions now could cause huge changes in your life in two months’ time. Plus, Venus’ gentle movements are inaugurating a period of harmony and understanding, and if you treat partners and loved ones with due consideration, especially midweek.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You don’t have to face up to certain problems if you don’t want to. If you’re in control then you may choose the time and place to confront difficulties. You may even do yourself a favour and hide when the bank manager arrives.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You may feel confused if there is too much choice available but, if you take new opportunities one at a time, and think very clearly about what each has to offer, and could cost, then you will find it much easier to make the best decisions. Short journeys will almost certainly be necessary.