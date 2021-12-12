Weekly horoscope, December 4 – December 18: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The Sun and Jupiter have been making life easy for you, removing past personal problems. When planning long-distance trips, while Monday and Tuesday are the best moments to set out on a journey, especially if your purpose is serious.

TAURUS (21 Apr – 21 May)

Employers should have learnt by now that you must be given your head at work. You have so much to offer and, if your talents are not being appreciated, it might be time to look for a new opening. In love, don’t count the cost, for you must know by now that a partner is worth every cent.

GEMINI (22 May – 21 June)

Take your time. That’s the best advice I can offer at the moment. You’ll have opinions about everything, and you’ll have no trouble getting partners to listen but you must follow the experts , especially at home. Leisure activities should be as active as possible, preferably athletic. If a friend asks for help, the best advice may be to pause for thought before doing anything reckless.

CANCER (22 June – 23 July)

You’ll be taking all the important decisions early in the week, dealing with legal issues, checking out questions of right and wrong and, in the leisure department, finalising travel arrangements. In love, Tuesday brings a romantic tremor, Friday a long-term commitment

LEO (24 July – 23 Aug)

The week starts well, and you should see to it that good fortune is shared around. A small spat in the romantic department looks towards Friday, but nothing you can’t handle with your spirit and sense of fun. Even at work, your skill in personal relationships could guarantee success.

VIRGO (24 Aug – 23 Sept)

It’s a funny old world. Mars gives you a high octane shot of cosmic energy, but Mercury has you dithering, particularly at work. The simple way to deal with muddles is to work twenty-five hours a day, and leave tricky choices to others. Employers will admire your determination.

LIBRA (24 Sept – 23 Oct)

Secrecy suits you, and when it comes to the crunch you will at first refuse to give the game away. Yet, my estimate is that by Thursday or Friday you will be more than ready to say what you think. However, total honesty is essential, as

is loyalty.

SCORPIO (24 Oct – 22 Nov)

The Moon’s lively position late in the week gives you a tremendous amount of power, and will enable you to rearrange matters at home to suit you, although not until Friday. Can you wait? If you are patient, your rewards will be all the greater.

SAGITTARIUS (23 Nov – 22 Dec)

If you tell a partner that up is down and black is white, they’ll probably agree. The amusing fact is that loved ones seem to have a slim grasp on reality. It’s up to you to lay down the law, and family matters will benefit from your

firm hand.

CAPRICORN (23 Dec – 20 Jan)

Even though the entire week has a special romantic character of its own, each and every day brings a different means of dealing with your long-term preoccupations. This week’s picture favours fulfilment of your financial obligations, with very pleasant results.

AQUARIUS (21 Jan – 19 Feb)

Your social stars improve during the week. That’s definite. Your emotions could be slightly topsy-turvy, but by Wednesday a loved one will step in and you will come to realise just how deeply you rely on close friends. Thursday brings good news.

PISCES (20 Feb – 20 Mar)

I am sure you think that a partner’s behaviour is just the giddy limit. Go easy on them, though, it’s not their fault if they are impatient, intolerant and unprepared to listen. You may lighten the atmosphere with a joke, and try to see

that rivals make up their differences.