Weekly Horoscope, December 27, 2020 – January 2, 2021: Taurus, Cancer, Aries, Sagittarius, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

This week, the emphasis is on long-term planning. Make sure that all legal problems are cleared up and that foreign and overseas connections are all in fine form. Don’t expect to finalise decisions before Thursday, incidentally, as there still seems to be a number of changes in circumstances on the way.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Family members and people at home are in an impatient mood, and there’ll be moments when you’re forced into a corner. People at work may have rejected your advice. Don’t worry, though, as before the week is out colleagues should have realised the error of their ways.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The week is full of promise, even though there may be many crises to deal with. In fact, it’s your business affairs which are coming under scrutiny. The brightest days of the week for resolving all legal issues and arranging long-distance travel are Wednesday and Thursday.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon begins the week by challenging your sign, so you may be pre-occupied by partnership matters, in particular by the need to persuade a friend or colleague to agree with your plans. As it happens, this is an excellent week to get proposals for domestic change back on course.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Sun is busy shedding light on ideas and agreements which have been neglected for some time. After Mercury makes some significant alignments in the middle of the week, you’ll have all the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to arrange appointments, seek interviews and hold important discussions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although business deals and expenditure plans have been subject to various delays in recent weeks, Mercury, the planet responsible for placing hurdles in your path is about to form another series of alignments. You should be prepared for a flood of communications around the end of the week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Financial and property matters loom large, so it’s time to get your affairs in order. There have been unavoidable delays recently, and you’re not totally to blame for the slow pace of developments. However, friends and loved ones are waiting for you to takedecisive action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Often it works well if you keep certain information to yourself, though family members may be challenging your secretive tendencies, inspiring you to come clean. But, are you really ready to reveal all? It may be best to keep friends and partners fully informed of your plans and activities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The week’s top planets are Mars and Uranus, a combination which is bound to make you think afresh about your independence – and about what you need to do to recover your freedom. What is taking place at the moment involves all that is most profound and fundamental to your existence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may be feeling a little more emotional than usual, but this is natural now that Neptune is making its presence felt in fresh regions of your chart. However, don’t get too carried away, otherwise you’ll miss out on very exciting professional developments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Life is always complicated, never easy! There’ll be a great deal going on behind the scenes at the beginning of the week, but don’t fall into the trap of imagining that other people are out to get you. You should ignore rumours and discount superstitions unless you have hard concrete evidence that they’re true.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon flirts with your sign at the end of the week, an indication that, whatever happens over the next few days, events should be running in your favour by Friday. You may take advantage of the fact that, for once, your practical skills seem to be growing stronger.