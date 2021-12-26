Weekly Horoscope, December 26, 2021 – January 1, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (21 Mar – 20 Apr.)

The fact that you may face one or two surprises at work doesn’t change one simple fact, namely that this is a period which favours friendship, travel and adventure. There is a great deal to achieve in the sporting and leisure fields – perhaps an award is on the way.

TAURUS (21 Apr. – 21 May)

Hiccups at work will be more than compensated for by the smooth path of love. At least, that’s the theory. If you forget old regrets, focus on fun and pack your diary with trips to the theatre, dance hall, night club or some other place of pleasure and entertainment, you’ll have the time of your life. That’s a promise!

GEMINI (22 May – 21 June)

Everything is moving on, though not necessarily at the anticipated pace. You’ve not experienced such excellent stellar influences for a very long time indeed. Yet, do watch out for a few tricky moments, especially if there are obstacles at work or breakages at home.

CANCER (22 June – 23 July)

There are moments when you come first – but this might not be one of them! You may as well accept that this is no time for self-interest. You’ll feel so much better inside if you go along with the tide and put yourself at other people’s disposal.

LEO (24 July – 23 Aug.)

This is one of those weeks when you can take control and play your trump cards. Partners will have to be patient – and if they don’t like it, then that’s tough! They’ll just have to learn to accept that they can’t always do what they want when they want.

VIRGO (24 Aug. – 23 Sept.)

You’ve cut it fine and have probably had a narrow escape. Why don’t you take a deep breath, mop your brow and resolve never to expose yourself to such embarrassment again? You have a few weeks to plan your next move in love, and you’ll use them well.

LIBRA (24 Sept. – 23 Oct.)

Your power lies in your silver tongue and your poetic command of language. In plain terms, that means you’ll be persuading people who don’t want things, that they really do need them! In fact, the best way to deal with troublesome children and awkward adults is probably to convince them that you’re best thing since the world was invented.

SCORPIO (24 Oct. – 22 Nov.)

Let’s face it, things can only get better. You should be making a profit before the week is out, buoyed up by a very pleasant little windfall. If you fancy a flutter take care, for you’re bound to pick a lame dog or a blind horse. Oh – and at home your ideas are the best.

SAGITTARIUS (23 Nov. – 22 Dec.)

Let’s get one thing straight. The first part of the week brings some very lively and sympathetic stars, so make the most of any advantages that sail past. They might not be repeated! This is a truly historic moment for your personal affairs.

CAPRICORN (23 Dec. – 20 Jan.)

You’re ready to spring a few surprises on complacent colleagues. In fact, you may be cutting a dash this week, setting the cat among the pigeons and generally drawing attention to yourself. At the first sign of danger, though, take cover and wait until an emotional whirlwind has passed by.

AQUARIUS (21 Jan. – 19 Feb.)

You’re part human, part walking encyclopedia. The fact is (and you know all about facts) that you are the brightest of the bunch, and people who refuse to accept your advice will end up shooting themselves in the foot. You have everything to gain from an unlikely social invitation after Tuesday.

PISCES (20 Feb. – 20 Mar.)

Nobody can pretend that life is easy. Indeed there is no reason why it should be. After all, daily ups and downs are perfectly normal. You are growing in confidence, acquiring new skills and discovering a dimension to human relationships which will transport you to the stars – and beyond.