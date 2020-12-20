Weekly Horoscope, December 20 – December 26, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Aries, Sagittarius, and other signs

Check what's in store for you today.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There should be plenty of action this week what with a general boost to your energy caused by stimulating people and events. You haven’t been your usual decisive self lately and, as a result, one or two arrangements haven’t worked out as planned.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

There’ll be a great deal going on behind the scenes, much of it to your credit. It would be misleading to pretend that everything will be easy, because much of what happens will be unfamiliar and will require you to make quick responses. Yet you’ll show yourself at your best.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Life has improved considerably recently, although much that happens from now on will depend on what use you have made of the often remarkable opportunities that have come your way. Actually, a new relationship or job might now be subject to delays which will lead you to think you’ve been the victim of a false start.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

This is certainly a dynamic moment – in theory, at least! Although there’s a part of you that is happy to drift along as if everything was fine, you’re much too ambitious to let life remain the same for long. The planets will give you little choice but to set about improving your lot.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

This should be one of those quiet times when you have the chance to catch up with chores you began some time ago and never finished, and when you have the time to consolidate all that you have achieved in the past year. However, as the week passes, domestic questions will begin to occupy more and more of your time.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

You are now moving decisively into a highly creative phase of your life. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll suddenly discover your artistic talent, although this may happen. What is does mean is that you’ll be taking a much more imaginative and individual approach to your life than was often the case in the past.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Hopefully you are spending much of your time preparing for future activities. This is, after all, a special period. Your romantic life will be dominated by stealth and secrecy, partly because this gives an added flavour of danger and mystery.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Venus is pleasantly aligned with your sign at the moment, a factor which is responsible for bringing peace and harmony to your relationships. If the path of love is smooth at the moment, enjoy it. But, don’t be complacent, for you might misunderstand a partner’s intentions and end up disappointed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Saturn, the planet of restriction and limitation, is easing the pressure on your financial affairs. You’re therefore quite entitled to breathe a final sigh of relief, secure in the knowledge that you can now revert to your true dynamic character without fear of being caught out by some minor obstacle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Jupiter the most benign planet, is helping you through, and Mars, ruler of vitality and energy, leaves you in a much more relaxed frame of mind than you have been for quite a few weeks. This planet always brings mixed blessings. Ah well, you can’t have it all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

This looks like a lively month on the emotional front, mainly because you’re impatient for instant results. Plus, any long-distance or foreign contacts you have built up over the last year will continue to play an influential role in your life.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You’re heading for an amazing period, but there’ll be a slow build-up so don’t expect instant results. There’ll certainly be one or two downs over the coming months, but these should be more than compensated for by a remarkable series of highs.

