Weekly Horoscope, December 19 – December 24 , 2021: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Tuesday’s lunar alignments call some of your financial plans into question. By the end of the week, financial and domestic schemes could dovetail nicely, and you’ll be in a confident mood, although this is no time to give way to complacency.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your Sun-Moon patterns point to a suitable time to bring to a head matters which have been simmering below the surface for some time. Do what you can to keep people happy, and try to steer clear of looming problems before you hit the rocks.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’ve probably heard a lot about how lucky you are to have Jupiter so positively positioned, but don’t send out invitations to the party just yet. This is one of those weeks when everyone goes mad and everything goes wrong! However, such periods of upheaval are essential if you are to smarten up your act.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Matters which seem to have a purely professional connection right now will acquire an intensely personal significance before the week is out. Your caring and compassionate qualities will be much in demand as friends fall out and come to you for support.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A strong accent on domestic life could see you dashing around or altering plans. A breakthrough is on the way, so keep your options open. Hopefully the Sun will shed new light on an old situation before you stumble into a possible blunder signified by Plutonic energies.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You can choose which path to take this week. Try to shelve boring tasks and concentrate on more exciting activities. Imminent Lunar movements will highlight educational and travel affairs, advising you to take all reasonable precautions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Life is energetic and fun, and an adventurous attitude could pay off. However, if you’re unsure of your ground, you could get involved in the arguments which other people will be provoking, often needlessly. Why not use this chance to develop your skills as a peacemaker.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s not yet the right time to disclose confidential information, or to inquire into certain developments that may be none of your business. Social arrangements over the near future are likely to become more discreet, and you may enjoy sharing secret plans and assignations. Mars, the planet which indicates your energy levels, has been causing the pace of events to slow down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There may be trouble brewing in your career, but if you take control of developments and are absolutely certain of what you want, there’s no reason why this shouldn’t be a successful period. From the long-term point of view, try and concentrate on expanding your horizons and striving harder for noble aims and ambitions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Progress is likely on all fronts this week. Yet please remember that there are people around you who are easily upset or provoked, and they’ll be more likely to fly off the handle than usual. Try to make sure that everyone adopts a commonsense and business-like approach, at least when they’re in your presence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The stars are moving from tension to harmony. You’ll be on the right wave-length, and in exactly the right position to sort out a spot of confusion mid-week. Rely on your intuition if called upon to resolve knotty, practical problems.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Mars is making waves – which could be a good thing. The result will be a host of minor irritations in a week which will, for most of your friends and colleagues, be quite stressful. You are therefore the right person to come to the aid of partners who are feeling emotionally battered.