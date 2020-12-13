Weekly Horoscope, December 13 – December 19, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Aries, Sagittarius, and other signs

Check what's in store for you this week.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your ruling planet, Mars, is being slightly indecisive, mainly because you find it very easy to be swept away by small details and lose sight of the big picture. You may therefore do best to make it clear that your position cannot be changed.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s time for all you Taureans to exercise due caution, so think long and hard before committing yourself to any financial ventures. Impulse buys should be off the agenda unless you are willing to part with a large amount of cash for a minimal return.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

That energetic planet Mars is encouraging you to be impatient and reckless, so if you start issuing any orders or ultimatums now, you may land yourself in very hot water indeed. My advice would be to stick to your guns but tread very cautiously, especially in personal matters.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s time to check out your essential, inner, nature. Cancer is a water sign and, like all watery individuals, you are deeply caring and compassionate. Yet events at work may leave you feeling slightly bemused. Colleagues and associates just don’t see things through your eyes.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Lighten up and enjoy yourself. Venus, lady of love, is soon to line up in a special formation which promises affection to all but total hermits. Your associations with children should benefit and sons, daughters, nephews and nieces may be indulged to their hearts’ delight.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s a mixed week, but a positive one. Changes at home should be temporary and superficial. However, even if you suspect that all your good work may eventually be undone, that is no excuse not to go ahead. Any worthwhile activity equals a useful experience even if the results are not what you expect.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Get talking but be prepared to wait a little longer before you see your plans and ideas put into practice. By the end of the week you’ll be clear about what must be done at home and will be able to compare notes with family members. If you really want to get them to see things your way, you must set a fine example.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Even if you feel that you have missed the boat there is still time to catch up. Friends and relations will make allowances for you, especially if you’ve made any generous gestures lately. You must be fair to friends and family, and all largesse must be equally distributed amongst all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You like to tell it as it is, which to some people means being rather tactless. However, right now you are at your most charming and persuasive, and straight talking may not be the best approach. Also, within seven days you’ll hear news about a financial plan.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Life can be full of all sorts of half-hidden undercurrents. However, an unexplained mystery will be cleared up soon, possibly within the week. Until then, you’ll be fascinated by all sorts of gossip, rumours and hidden knowledge. Midweek favours domestic arrangements.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

None of us can exist entirely without human company and you still need partners’ or close companions’ support and co-operation if you are to tie up loose ends. However, people you meet next week may be more positive and helpful than those you’ve known for a long time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are easily embarrassed, but what takes place over the next seven days should boost your professional standing and social confidence, enabling you to overcome past memories. Sort out all financial matters sooner rather than later, otherwise you may find that circumstances have moved on, and you have to go back to square one.

