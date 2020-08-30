Weekly Horoscope, August 30 – September 5, 2020: Leo, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, Virgo, and other signs

Weekly Horoscope: Scorpio, Capricorn, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20): Let’s look ahead a little and comment on your financial prospects, which are about to become absolutely amazing. If you’re sensible this week, you’ll get all the paperwork cleared. Check out the options and decide what exactly you do want to do with all your money. But there’s no need to hurry.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

I wouldn’t be at all surprised if you were feeling decidedly uncertain about the future. Mercury, planet of thought, is not only behaving badly, it’s aligned with a foggy part of your chart. The only thing to do is relax, enjoy yourself and wallow in your daydreams.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your social stars are trucking along nicely, which means that you’re in with a chance of an extremely lucky meeting. Even better, someone who has been bugging you may finally back off. Do get out and about as much as you can this week, for very soon you’ll become much more reserved, secretive even.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You may be rediscovering your ability to get the better of other people, but only at the cost of losing some of your more delightful, softer, sensitive qualities. But, nothing comes without a price. Also, tie up loose ends at work, but don’t expect an early agreement.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Good fortune is your forte, but just at the moment something seems to be coming unstuck. Somewhere back along the line you made a rash legal decision or a dodgy ethical choice. There is still plenty of time to mull over the past and do it all better second time around.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

A recent financial advantage may start to look less rosy, although if you begin to see the cons rather than the pros, this could be a rather refreshing change. Actually, if you focus on the potential problems you’ll be prepared if they arise, and pleasantly surprised if they don’t.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You may battle on at work and let nobody tell you you’re not good enough. Also, prepare for a major professional advance in about two weeks’ time, and lay the groundwork now — just in case. Romance seems to be far away, which may mean that love is to be found in foreign parts, or with a complete stranger.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

I know it is a pain having to go over old ground, but it can also be good discipline. The fact is that there are chores that you thought were done with a long time ago which must now command your attention. Traditional methods of doing things seem to be best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

This is certainly an expensive time, but it’s also a week to spend with friends and loved ones. You’re approaching a busy period, so do let your hair down, sow wild oats and generally enjoy yourself whenever you find the chance. Jupiter is still supporting good travel prospects, by the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re building up to a sociable period. This means you could be making important new contacts as well as mixing with old friends. It also means you must accept invitations you’d normally turn down, otherwise you have no way of knowing what you’re missing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

Saturn and Jupiter are now your two most dominant planets, but I doubt if they will swing into action just yet. Give yourself about two weeks to prepare the ground before some of the most stunning stars of the year shake you up emotionally, romantically, professionally and financially.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You probably thought that you’d had your last chance to make your fortune. In actual fact, you’re going to have not one more opportunity but two, so grab all monetary openings with both hands. Your home could do with a dash of extra colour, so how about a spot of decorating?

