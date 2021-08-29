Weekly horoscope, August 29 – September 5: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re eager to transcend the limits of your life and, when it comes down to it, that can mean bending the rules. And that, in turn, requires great care and integrity. Also, do spare more than a little thought for your finances. You must also get to grips with deeper long-term issues.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

For once you have a clear head, so all other eleven signs should look to you to take their decisions for them. Dispense good advice with your normal magnanimity, but always do so in accord with the facts, not in line with your private fantasies. Someone who has done you a good turn is waiting for you to return the favour.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

In love, the golden rule is to keep talking. If you make sure that a partner knows what you’re thinking, then you’ll steer clear of potential pitfalls. If you’re planning a shopping trip, you may wish to concentrate on luxuries rather than necessities. Plus, please put your ideas across with confidence.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s a difference between being assertive and aggressive. It’s right that you stand up for yourself, but don’t throw your weight around; otherwise you may take on more than you bargained for. You would do better to exercise a little tact and seduce people with your poetic tongue. It is your sweet words which win the day.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

What a fantastic combination of stars you’re under! Mars will help you get the better of anybody. Jupiter will ensure that you are successful. If it’s love you’re after, you may have to be a little devious – just a little, mind you! You may double-book yourself socially. At the heart of the matter is money and your future security.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Even if you have other ideas, home and family matters will impose themselves upon your time, not to mention your good nature. The key to success lies in a simple change of attitude. If you can make relations, children, parents, and anyone else you live with, see the world anew, so much the better.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may take an easy-going approach at work, but assert yourself socially. In other words, let colleagues get away with murder professionally, but let friends know just what you want. When it comes to ideas and opinions, you should give fantasy preference over the facts. Stick to your principles and your chances of success sharply increase.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Happy to say, there’s nothing wrong with a spot of day-dreaming this week. In fact, those of you who give full rein to your imaginations, instincts and visions of the future will be on the ball, far more than those safe souls who choose to play by the so-called facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A spot of financial confusion should be in the past, and you may be able to get back on to a steady footing. At work, share your ideas and let everyone know what you’re thinking. Keep your feelings to yourself, though, otherwise family and friends will see just how businesslike you are!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The prospects for love are good, perhaps best at the weekend. Financial trends look equally promising, even though expenditure will probably exceed income. At work you should spread yourself around as much as possible, keeping all the balls in the air at once. You have to tell a few home- truths, but pick your words with care.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you’re planning changes at home, stop and think for a moment. You’ll find that although you believe you know what you want, it is not easy to translate your dreams into practice. If you can get away with a major social initiative, so much the better. Your enthusiasm could win over the doubters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Venus is in an ideal position for love. Mars and Jupiter are blessing your ambitions and efforts at work. Mercury gives force to your ideas and the Sun takes care of family and domestic arrangements. What a truly perfect combination of planets this is, to be sure! Remember, persistence is rewarded.