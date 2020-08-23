Weekly Horoscope, August 23 August 29, 2020: Taurus, Leo, Cancer, and other signs — check prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

A number of planets have you under their protective power over the coming week, but this may not mean that everything will be nice and easy. I mean, sometimes it’s lively and challenging conditions which get the best out of you. Above all, the planets will urge you to show everything that is best about your character.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Increasing secrecy is the trend of the times. However, one thing you will be open about is your feelings, and this will help you to get on socially and at work. Employers and colleagues will be pleased to hear about new schemes towards the end of the week.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mars still seems to be the most important planet, which means that you’ll be kept on your toes. However, at work and at home, you can afford to slow the pace as the week progresses. You’re entering an extravagant period, so pay attention to underlying financial conditions.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You don’t need reminding how emotional you are, but with assertive planetary patterns so strong at the moment, you might do best to bite your tongue and look the other way. Don’t worry if prosperous prospects seem to be delayed, but concentrate on building up solid long-term investments.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Fiery planetary alignments are about to grow more intense, so you can look forward to a more adventurous period. Higher education is favoured, as is long- distance travel so, one way or another, you should be expanding your horizons. Also, you must act only out of the most ethical and moral of motives.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Partnership matters should now be settled, or at least put on a safe and established course. You must leave yourself free to deal with finances, especially all joint investments. At work, you should do your best to see that everybody sticks to their decisions.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

One thing looks pretty certain over the coming few weeks, and it’s that you’re going to have no choice but to pay very great attention indeed to other people’s needs, wants and desires. At work everything depends on what colleagues say, at home on what relatives do.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Don’t worry too much about professional delays or disappointments, and use any extra time to see that you prepare the ground properly for next time. Your romantic stars are thriving, thanks to the presence of that most beautiful and loving of planets, Venus.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

One by one the stars are swinging into a pleasurable, creative and spontaneous region of your horoscope. It doesn’t matter whether your interests are high-brow or low: the only important thing is that you make personal satisfaction and fulfilment your goals both at work and at home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Sun, the Moon, Mercury and Venus are all secretly on your side, and will also challenge you to make a success of yourself in future. Pay attention to private needs first and, once you’ve sorted out your personal life, tackle professional goals or worldly ambitions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

If anything, your money stars are due to grow stronger. This doesn’t mean you’ll be showered with pennies from heaven. It does mean that you should snap up bargains, sort out your investments, pay bills and collect debts while you’ve got the chance.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You’re not known as a materialist, but sometimes even you have to come down off your cloud and deal with life’s daily chores, especially the business of guaranteeing your future security. If you get your timing right now, increased prosperity will put your personal life on a much sounder basis.

