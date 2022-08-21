Weekly Horoscope, August 21, 2022 – August 28, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s a new day, a new week and a new dawn. Try laying the foundations for a different kind of life, one which takes into account your determination to go back to the past. Make a point of talking to people you used to know or haven’t seen for a long time.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Benevolent stellar alignments are on your side. Your mood should change very soon, probably becoming much smoother – and you’ll be less inclined to find fault than you were. See to it that financial affairs are settled, particularly if other people are involved.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Perhaps it’s because Mercury is behaving so strangely that you are ready to question most aspects of your life. One thing the events of the past few months should have taught you is that worldly success is deeply important to your happiness. Money may not give you everything, but it’s undoubtedly an important asset!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Emotional stars are doing their best on your behalf. Your romantic feelings at the moment are dominated by hope and optimism, but if your dreams are not fulfilled it is all too easy for you to become disillusioned. Therefore it’s up to you to take the appropriate action. At work continue on your current safe path.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It is now time to decide whether you are content to find a place at the bottom of the ladder, or whether you want to be top dog. It should be about another seven weeks before you have to act on current resolutions. Until then, please spare a little time for a romantic dalliance – or for implementing a long-term dream.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Why don’t you give yourself a real treat and allow other people to do what they want – and entertain you in the process? The question is how far you are able to drop your taboos and abandon your preconceptions. If you’re not sure of the answer, you can seek advice from partners who have been there and done it before you!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You no doubt feel fazed or dazed by the behaviour of friends and colleagues who once seemed so reliable. This should be a lesson to you not to make the mistake of depending on others when you would be better off standing on your own two feet. A cash crisis should pass quickly, much to your relief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A long drawn-out conflict which has cast a shadow over your affairs could now be settled. Working relationships are more closely under the spotlight than any other, so it’s here that the greatest effort may be required. A family outing could bring surprises, hopefully welcome ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have many fine qualities, and can be extremely accommodating when it comes to other people’s little foibles, just as long as you don’t have to have anything to do with them yourself. However, the price of romantic happiness or emotional contentment might be high.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The time is coming for some decisive action. You may well decide that the moment has arrived to cut connections which are tying you to the past. On the whole, though, the only commitments that should be dumped are those which have quite definitely outlived their usefulness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Career or professional matters could be going through a rather disappointing phase. If so, the reason is that your hopes are now meeting reality head-on, while the solution for most problems lies in a change of perspective. Romantic developments could soon prove costly.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

In normal circumstances, all you have to do to get your own way is show how terribly vulnerable you are and wait for others to come to your aid. How much easier this ingrained quality must be now that Venus, planet of grace and charm, is favouring your sign!