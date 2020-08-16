Weekly Horoscope, August 16 – August 22, 2020: Leo, Gemini, Virgo, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

It does look pretty certain that partners will have the edge on you today. However, it is also a very good time for firm, practical measures and those of you who wish to lay down the law will do your best. Just bear in mind that friends may be expecting a slightly different approach.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

There is much to be said for pressing ahead with every routine chore necessary for your own survival. There is also a welcome absence of difficult planetary aspects, which means that you may clear the decks of all unwanted and unfinished business — as soon as you can.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you can shift various chores and duties until next week, there seems to be no good reason not to do so. About the only responsibilities which do seem hard to deal with concern children and younger relations. You might even do well out of being more light-hearted yourself.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Mercury now settles into a harmonious relationship with Venus, an almost perfect indication of passionate encounters and intimate, almost cosy, times with loved ones. Give the top priority to pleasure and remember that, if you enjoy yourself, so will others.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You may expect unscheduled journeys and should anticipate that the reasons will be for business, or at least for some other serious reason, rather than for pleasure. Your general approach should be solid and sensible, so don’t follow idle distractions.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

It looks very much as if it will be how much things cost that now determines what you can and can’t get away with. It would be wrong, though, to place a cash value on personal relationships which require rather more serious consideration, but then you always knew that.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

The Moon is now set to gallop through your chart at a fair old pace. Interestingly enough, you can now plan for romantic success, so a partner must come to terms with the fact that you are the boss. Cash questions should clear up very soon, so don’t panic.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

The most perceptive amongst you will already have realised that the inevitable must happen, while the wisest individuals know that when it does it must be welcomed. One eventual outcome should be vastly increased security at home, so take the necessary steps.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

Venus makes an alignment that is quite extraordinary, though very fleeting, bringing with it amazing emotional contacts with the past. You’re hoping for the best and that means someone really should return from your old life, hopefully bringing fond memories.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

This should be a rather satisfactory moment for all professionally-minded people. The basic planetary disposition is favourable for most of the day, raising the possibility of friction only later this evening, but then only if you haven’t set time aside to relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You’re now entering a new phase during which the only promises or commitments you make should be ones you are prepared to keep. Many active and lively individuals are now bringing legal questions to completion, or at least to a more satisfactory stage.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

From now on you will no longer be able to rely on personal contacts at work to get you through difficulties. That could be no bad thing if you are forced to develop different talents, including ones you never knew you had. Go on — surprise others and astound yourself.

